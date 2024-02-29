CAMELOT, THE COLOR PURPLE, and More Set For Village Theatre's 2024-2025 Mainstage Season

Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Laura Lee have announced Village Theatre’s 2024-2025 Mainstage season featuring four musicals and one play, performed by some of the top talent in the region. From timeless classics to modern masterpieces, the new season promises to transport, entertain, and dazzle audiences throughout northwest Washington.

Village’s 2024-2025 season begins with Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot — a beloved golden age musical with a score like no other, in a bold new production that will cut to the heart of the story as never before. Next up is Legally Blonde, a hilarious, exuberant, and dance-filled adaptation of the film that is so good it should be illegal! Village's winter production is Dial M for Murder, a stylish thriller chock full of devious twists and turns that will keep patrons on the edge of their seats. By subscriber demand, Village will finally be mounting their own version of Jersey Boys — the sensational story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The season Will Close with The Color Purple, a soul-stirring and triumphant musical infused with jazz, gospel, ragtime and the blues — based on Alice Walker’s unforgettable, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The 2024-2025 season runs from September 10, 2024, to July 27, 2025. Standard and FlexiPass five-show season subscription prices range from $190 to $535 per person, with a new Marquee level of $1,000 featuring a suite of premium perks including an Inside the Art gift for each show, complimentary Guest Passes, Concierge support from Village’s Patron Services team, and free theatre seat refills for any performance with availability. All subscriptions include reserved seats, free ticket exchanges within shows, one free show swap, savings on additional single tickets, and discounts at participating businesses with our Patron Rewards Card.

In addition to the five Mainstage shows, Village’s robust Youth Education Program (KIDSTAGE) and New Works Program (Village Originals) will announce additional programming in the coming months.