BrasilFest Celebrates Brazilian Culture With A Full Day Of Programming This Weekend

Seattle Center Festál hosts BrasilFest on Sunday, August 21, 12-7 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. This free, in-person event is open to the public, and this year's theme is Carnaval.

"We will be displaying pieces of information about this Brazilian celebration and encouraging performers to include Brazilian Carnaval tunes in their sets," said Eduardo Mendonça, president and co-founder of Brazil Center and BrasilFest. "After two years of producing the festival virtually in response to COVID-19, we are very excited to bring our community together to celebrate Brazil."

BrasilFest exposes the community to Brazilian arts and traditions during the week of the Brazilian Folklore Day. This is a unique mission, as this day is not usually celebrated outside of Brazil. BrasilFest will feature nine performing groups, totaling about 65 artists along with over a dozen vendors and an afternoon full of workshops. The schedule of programs can be found here.

"Our vision for One Seattle is a city where we uplift and celebrate the diversity of cultures that make our city stronger," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "BrasilFest is an excellent opportunity to honor and share the vibrant cultural traditions of Brazil with the Seattle community through food, music, and dance, uniting us in both our commonalities and differences."

Since 1999, BrasilFest has been held at Seattle Center.

"Seattle Center is happy to host BrasilFest on campus," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "Festàl festivals are all about keeping traditions alive, and that's what BrasilFest does."