Bpa Theatre School Presents Fall Play Fest: FILM NOIR

Article Pixel Oct. 28, 2019  

BPA Theatre School's autumn extravaganza is the family-friendly Fall Play Fest on November 14 and 15.

This season's festival examines the "Film Noir" genre that brought us such classics as The Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, and M!. Bainbridge Islander Scott Breitbarth penned two original scripts that showcase students, ages 8 - 14. Milk Money is directed by Pete Benson and B.I. Confidential is directed by Havilah Criss.

Don't miss BPA Theatre School's Fall Play Fest at BPA on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets, $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.



