Bob Woodward Comes to Tacoma Next Month

Tacoma Arts Live presents Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and bestselling author Bob Woodward - 50th Anniversary of Watergate on Sunday, November 13 at Tacoma's Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

With an illustrious career that has spanned reporting on ten presidents, Woodward's work is as relevant today as it was in the time of Nixon, thanks to a series of recent bestsellers. His newest audiobook, The Trump Tapes, released today and features eight hours of unvarnished content with the former president.

Woodward has been with The Washington Post since 1971, first as a reporter and currently as associate editor. He first gained international notoriety when he and fellow reporter Carl Bernstein uncovered the 1973 Watergate scandal. Since then, his work has shone a spotlight on the inner workings of government. He has been honored with nearly every American journalism award, including two Pulitzer Prizes.

Woodward's factual, non-partisan revelations to readers and audiences provide an unrivaled view of Washington and the machinations of politics. He has written about the last ten U.S. presidents, chronicling how the power of the presidency has evolved. He is the author of twenty-one bestselling books - fifteen went to #1 - more than any contemporary nonfiction writer. His recent bestseller, Peril (co-authored with acclaimed reporter Robert Costa), looks at a precarious moment in American history - the transition between the Presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In his speeches, Woodward looks at the expanding powers of the presidency and the important lessons he has covered. He also provides an unbiased critique of the role of the media and how well it is (or is not) doing its job.

No other political investigative journalist has the influence, respect, and reputation of Woodward. He has a talent for getting insiders to open up in ways that reveal an intimate yet sweeping portrayal of Washington - the political infighting, how America fights wars, the price of legislative ambition, how presidents lead, the homeland security efforts, and much more. His work is meticulous and draws on internal memos, classified documents, meeting notes and hundreds of hours of recorded interviews with key players, including the president. This is why Fear: Trump in the White House sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first week in September 2018 (breaking the 94-year first-week sales record of its publisher Simon & Schuster) and nearly 2 million copies in hardback, eBook and audio in the first four months. His newest audiobook, The Trump Tapes, released today - October 25, 2022.

As a speaker, Woodward captivates audiences with stories that are sometimes surprising, at times shocking, and always fascinating. He blends anecdotes that span his illustrious career - with both contemporary and historical experiences from his past reporting.

Tickets to Bob Woodward - 50th Anniverasy of Watergate are $39, $59, $85, and $110 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory - 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.