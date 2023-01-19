Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in May

The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 PM.

Jan. 19, 2023  

On Tuesday, May 16, Bill Nye "The Science Guy" will make an appearance at McCaw Hall to share his eye-opening views on climate change and empower the audience to change the world.

Learn about Bill's start as The Science Guy, his mission to increase scientific literacy and what you can do to mitigate climate change.

With over 8 billion people on the planet changing the environment - it is only a question of time before we go past the point of no return. As a champion for change, Bill hopes to inspire his audience to help the world and make a difference.

Bill Nye is currently starring in "The End is Nye" streaming on Peacock. Teaming up with Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, the series has Nye exploring natural and unnatural disasters and using science to show how we can survive and prevent them.

Bill Nye is a science educator, engineer, comedian, author, inventor and best known for his Emmy-winning run as "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Bill brings his love of science and flair for comedy to Seattle.

One show only - Live at McCaw Hall. Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 PM




HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR World Premiere to be Presented at ACT This Mo Photo
HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR World Premiere to be Presented at ACT This Month
With 2023 comes ACT’s 47th World Premiere play, History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near, a boldly theatrical, thought-provoking exploration of the lives of those who’ve paved the way for the American theatre we have today.
AINT TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Is Coming To Seattle! Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Is Coming To Seattle!
​​​​​​​Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and the producers of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will welcome the show to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from January 24 through February 5.
Intiman Theatre Announces Cast For THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW  Photo
Intiman Theatre Announces Cast For THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW 
Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project have announced the cast and creative team for their co-production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, the first professional production in Seattle. All ticket tiers are now available for the play which will show February 7-25, 2023 at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College. 
Seattle Opera Announces 60th Anniversary Season Featuring DAS RHEINGOLD, THE BARBER OF SEV Photo
Seattle Opera Announces 60th Anniversary Season Featuring DAS RHEINGOLD, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE & More
Seattle Opera has announced its 2023/24 season, which celebrates the company’s 60th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Seattle Opera offers a range of titles spanning nearly all of opera’s history, from the eighteenth century to the 1980s.

More Hot Stories For You


HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR World Premiere to be Presented at ACT This MonthHISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, AND NEAR World Premiere to be Presented at ACT This Month
January 13, 2023

With 2023 comes ACT’s 47th World Premiere play, History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near, a boldly theatrical, thought-provoking exploration of the lives of those who’ve paved the way for the American theatre we have today.
AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Is Coming To Seattle!AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Is Coming To Seattle!
January 12, 2023

​​​​​​​Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and the producers of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will welcome the show to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from January 24 through February 5.
Intiman Theatre Announces Cast For THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Intiman Theatre Announces Cast For THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW 
January 10, 2023

Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project have announced the cast and creative team for their co-production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, the first professional production in Seattle. All ticket tiers are now available for the play which will show February 7-25, 2023 at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave. Seattle 98122) as part of Intiman's residency at Seattle Central College. 
Tết Festival Kicks Off 2023 Seattle Center FestálTết Festival Kicks Off 2023 Seattle Center Festál
January 6, 2023

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál kicks off the 2023 festival series with the 27th Tết in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year on Jan. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. The festival is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
A West Coast Premiere, Student Matinees & More at Seattle Rep This MonthA West Coast Premiere, Student Matinees & More at Seattle Rep This Month
January 4, 2023

Welcome to 2023! Seattle Rep is dedicated to putting theater at the heart of public life. This year, look forward to five more plays as part of the 2022/23 season, starting with the best-selling-novel-turned-stage-adaptation, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter opening with previews on January 13, 2023.
share