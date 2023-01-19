Bill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in May

On Tuesday, May 16, Bill Nye "The Science Guy" will make an appearance at McCaw Hall to share his eye-opening views on climate change and empower the audience to change the world.

Learn about Bill's start as The Science Guy, his mission to increase scientific literacy and what you can do to mitigate climate change.

With over 8 billion people on the planet changing the environment - it is only a question of time before we go past the point of no return. As a champion for change, Bill hopes to inspire his audience to help the world and make a difference.

Bill Nye is currently starring in "The End is Nye" streaming on Peacock. Teaming up with Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, the series has Nye exploring natural and unnatural disasters and using science to show how we can survive and prevent them.

Bill Nye is a science educator, engineer, comedian, author, inventor and best known for his Emmy-winning run as "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Bill brings his love of science and flair for comedy to Seattle.

One show only - Live at McCaw Hall. Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 PM