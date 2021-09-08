Best of Broadway in Spokane Announces Vaccination Requirements

Best of Broadway in Spokane has announced updated health and safety measures in place for their upcoming productions.

To provide a safe environment for audience members, performers, and staff as live entertainment returns to Spokane, proof of vaccination and face masks will be required for audience members at STCU Best of Broadway performances at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.*

Only children under the age of 12 and people with a qualifying medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may attend without proof of vaccination. Individuals who meet those criteria must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or rapid PCR test (administered by a pharmacist, clinician or medical professional) taken within 8 hours of performance start.

All Patrons and staff members over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face mask coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the venue. Masks may be adjusted while actively eating or drinking.

* All artists, touring personnel, musicians, venue and event staff are also required to be fully vaccinated.



Fully Vaccinated Patrons

Being "Fully Vaccinated" is defined as at least 14 days after receiving either a two-dose (Moderna and Pfizer) or one-dose (Johnson & Johnson) FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Documentation of vaccination status must be shown along with valid matching I.D. upon entry to the venue.

The following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination along with matching I.D.:

Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine and date last dose was administered)

A photo of attendee's vaccine card on a mobile device

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record



Unvaccinated Patrons

Children under 12, and people with a qualifying medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination, may attend by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or rapid PCR test (administered by a pharmacist, clinician or medical professional) taken within 8 hours of performance. Rapid tests may NOT be self-administered.

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result along with matching I.D.:

Printed document from the test provider or laboratory

An email or text message displayed on a mobile device from the test provider or laboratory

The information provided must include the name of the individual tested, type of test performed, and date of negative result.

Proof of vaccination and face masks will be required at events until a change of policy is announced at a future date. These guidelines and requirements for guests, touring companies, events and public assemblies are subject to change at any time without notice.

Learn more at https://www.broadwayspokane.com/news/detail/covid-19-updates.