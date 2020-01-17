Bainbridge Performing Arts Presents Anzanga Marimba Ensemble

Due to icy conditions Anzanga's planned performance for January 17 has been postponed. We invite you to join us for an evening of love and joy on February 14 as Anzanga makes its 8th annual appearance as part of BPA's Cultural Outreach Program. Celebrating 32 years of performing throughout the Northwest and globally, the troupe returns to perform the lively and beautiful melodies of Southern Africa, one night only at BPA.

This Seattle-based ensemble brings the electrifying and energizing music of African marimba to the national and international stage with regional appearances at the Northwest Folklife Festival and Bumbershoot as well as performances in South Africa and China. The troupe's repertoire is primarily from Zimbabwe, with influences from throughout Africa, in addition to original compositions.

Anzanga plays using seven marimbas-three sopranos, two tenors, a baritone, and a bass-and hoshos, or gourd shakers. The marimbas are hand-crafted xylophones made from various hardwoods. The tuning is based on the tonalities found in Zimbabwean music. Each key sits above a resonator that has a vibrating membrane which amplifies the sound and adds a unique "buzz" to the music. For additional information visit Anzanga online at www.anzangamarimba.band.

Tickets for the Friday, January 14 public performance at 7:30 p.m., $12 for adults, and $10 for children, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

Anzanga holds their annual School Outreach demonstration and performance for teachers and K-12 students at 12:30 p.m. by arrangement with BPA Operations Manager Siobhan Maguire at 206.842.4560 x2. This 45-minute performance ties to the academic curriculum in a number of areas including geography and social studies; the context, structure, and format of African music; and the role music plays in a global world. Student tickets are $7 per person, and the accompanying teacher and up to two chaperone tickets are included free of charge.





