Bainbridge Performing Arts Gallery To Hold First Friday Art Walk: 'Prints in the Key of Life'

Join in with the BPA Gallery December 6 for the First Friday Art Walk and an enjoyable evening of art and friends. In this exhibit, Architect Christopher Gutsche's personal retrospective reveals the unfolding story of a lifetime, as told in prints. For forty plus years Christopher has carved a single, annual block capturing a story - something significant and profound from that year's arc of life. Sometimes his blocks reflect a thought, lyric, or magical moment, birth, death, love lost, or a love gained - stories that are frequently hidden and oblique. In annual sequence these prints trace a lifetime. Titles often reveal clues to Christopher's story, but he finds it much more fun to see viewers discover and recognize stories of their own. The exhibit continues through December 22 in the BPA Gallery.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





