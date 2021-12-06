BWW Review: WONDERLAND at The Can Can

Jasmine Jean-Sim, Shadou Mintrone and

Richard Peacock in Wonderland at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Seattle's Can Can brings back it's holiday festival of magic and pasties with their dazzling "Wonderland". But they've also brought back some blasts from the past with the return of favorite performers, Jordan Taylor and Madison Oliver, making this an evening with both old and new surprises.

Everyone's favorite 37-year-old stripper/emcee, Jonathan Betchtel, is of course on hand but Jonny just isn't feeling the holiday spirit. Enter the magical holiday spirit Snowball (Taylor) to fill Jonny up with his wonder. With the help of the rest of the magical sprites (Jasmine Jean-Sim, Shadou Mintrone, Richard Peacock, and Madison Oliver), they're sure to get deep inside Jonny and fill him right to the brim. (Horrible wording intended.)

Sim is, as always, on hand to show off her magnificent ... um ... pipes. I say "as always" but do not think I mean this in a "oh God, here she is again" way, as each time she walks onto stage in one of those slinky gowns, I know were in for something magnificent. Last night she thrilled with gorgeous renditions of "Once Upon a Dream" and "When you Wish Upon a Star", officially making her my new favorite Disney Princess.

Peacock, a relative newcomer to the crew and quickly becoming an audience favorite, strutted onto stage for his number, sparkling but wearing next to nothing (to no one's dismay) and channeling the confidence and flair to rival any diva. He certainly donned his gay apparel. His inner Queen knew no bounds as he launched into a holiday rendition of "Keep It Gay" and showing that he has enough fabulousness in his little finger for an entire Pride Parade.

Betchtel and Mintrone brought in two of their amazing dream ballets, wowing the crowd with the sensual nature of each and every move. The chemistry between these two when they dance is off the charts, yet each number tells a beautiful story. And they drew well deserved gasps from the audience when they slipped behind the curtain mid-number only to reveal ... well, you'll just have to go see.

Madison Oliver in Wonderland at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

But what of the returning lovelies? Oliver proves that she still has all the moves. Her dancing is so gorgeous and her number emulating a bit of a snow globe was enchanting. And then there's Taylor who apparently was not affected by the dreaded "quarantine 15" weight gain that the rest of us suffered. Either that or his snacking all year long just turned into abs as Taylor is still the definition of "hunk" with his pecs that literally dance in time to the music. And beyond that he's hilarious and has that sultry singing voice as evidenced in his rendition of "Winter Wonderland".

SO, once again the folks at the Can Can managed to deliver a true Wonderland making the holidays just that much merrier (and a little bit naughty). And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "Wonderland" at the Can Can a bouncing pec of a YAY. Add this one to your family events, if you want those events awkward. Or simply use this to escape your family for a little while.

"Wonderland" performs at the Can Can through January 9th, 2022. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.