BWW Review: HOLMES & WATSON at Driftwood Theater

The cast of Holmes & Watson probes

for the truth. Photo by Dale Sutton.

HOLMES & WATSON at the Driftwood Theater has twists and turns enough to intrigue and laughs enough to delight. With a mystery to solve and suspicious characters at the ready, the audience has plenty to chew on throughout this show. Jeffery Hatcher's HOLMES & WATSON has the flavor and feel of the original Doyle mysteries while giving us a new story, I mean account, of Sherlock's adventures.

HOLMES & WATSON is set after the disappearance and presumed death of Sherlock Holmes at Reichenbach Falls. Watson has received a telegram of an asylum holding three men, all claiming to be Sherlock Holmes. Watson sets off to untangle the mystery, followed by the minions of Moriarty who want to be sure that Holmes has been finished off. The asylum's director, Dr. Evans, is dealing not only with the Holmes imposters but also a woman found in the Moors who refuses to give her name and disappears after the murder of the local Inspector. The impending arrival of an investigator from Scotland Yard sets events in motion that will reveal the

Despite a few opening night nerves, the cast serves up an admirable performance of difficult dialogue with very even dialect work. The pacing is steady with quick scene changes masked well by lighting designer, Rob Falk. The flashback scenes from Reichenbach Falls are told in front of a stained glass window to which sound and lighting are added to bring them alive. Mark Velednitsky brings Watson alive with quick dialogue and even quicker wit. He commands the stage with an open-faced sincerity we have long associated with the dear Dr. Watson. Tod Harrick as Dr. Evans counters Watson beautifully with carefully placed words and movements. His best moments come from simple but impactful reactions such as the dramatically placed eye-brow lift. Sonja Rose Usher's Matron managed to make a blank-faced stare be full of emotion and tragedy. Trent Latta, Jeremy Moller, and Joe Wheeler as the Holmes imposters each brought an interesting take and flavor to their characters. Tom Stewart as the Orderly brings a bit of humor with each entrance and exit during a show that contains a lot of exposition. Director Curtis Rawls helms the artistic team and gives them a very clear point of view.

HOLMES & WATSON is a play that is best enjoyed by an audience that likes to think and be engaged. It is focused more on dialogue than action, and can be a challenge for our covid-mushed brains to sustain such focus. It's not the kind of show that you sit back, relax, and enjoy, but rather one where you lean forward and pay attention. Put your powers of observation and deduction to the test and see if you can figure out who is the real Sherlock Holmes.

HOLMES & WATSON is playing at the Driftwood Theater now through March 27th.