BWW Review: BOHEMIA Is Back at The Triple Door for One Last Run

Gabriella Sanchez Samano, Andreas Fetz, and

Tori Spero Dullenty in Bohemia.

Photo credit: Truman Buffett

"Bohemia" is back! That fabulous burlesque show from the minds of Opal Peachey and Mark Siano is back for one last time at The Triple Door before they wing their way off to Berlin to perform at the Ballhaus Berlin. With new cast members and characters, the classiest burlesque show you'll ever see has tightened up the story from their initial incarnation but still keeping it just as fun and frothy as before.

In Bohemia, Peachey and Siano, along with Music Director Dayton Allemann bring in familiar classical pieces as well as original works in order to share the troubles of Antonin Dvorak (Siano) as he struggles to create his magnum opus. But writing isn't coming easy for him until, after downing a bit too much Absinthe, he's visited by the ghost of Frederic Chopin (Peachey) and a host of Green Fairies who show the composer how to fully embrace the bohemian lifestyle and unleash his creative juices.

The leader of fairies, Wormwood (Tori Spero Dullenty), is once again on hand to lead us through the journey and mess with the front row as much as possible. Dullenty is a powerhouse of an emcee with her razor-sharp wit and killer pipes, she knows how to keep an audience in the palm of her hand.

But it's not just classical music and hilarity, this is still a burlesque show so prepare for some luscious performers to show off their ... um ... talents. New cast member Holly Bordeaux as Satine brings in a stunning aerial routine. Cherry Manhattan shows off the power and sensuality of one of the greatest actresses of all time, Sarah Bernhardt as she poses for the artist Mucha (Bo Mellinger). And Claire Marx manages a sublime retelling of the relationship between Chopin and herself as the author George Sand.

Opal Peachey and Mark Siano in Bohemia.

Photo credit: Truman Buffett

But don't think that's anywhere near all of it. There's still a bevy of Green Fairies played by Mellinger, Katheryn Reed, Gabriella Sanchez Samano, Isobella Bloom, and Andreas Fetz to titillate as they bring the Bohemian world to life. And if you're familiar with the previous runs of "Bohemia" your favorites are still there, including my favorite, "Prelude to a Tree" as Bloom, Fetz, and Reed put on a sensual display all in shadow.

But it's Siano and Peachey who lead the show as the musicians searching for their muses and both kill it. I often forget how fantastic their voices are as they're just so damned engaging and funny but then they open their mouths and, wow! Especially Siano who has such a rich operatic voice that you feel in your soul all the way to the back row.

So, come for the show and stay for the Absinthe ... or vice versa. Just make it out to the Triple Door before they jet off to Berlin. But not to worry, they're coming back. They've already announced a new show, "Firebird Follies" for next year and they're even bringing back an act from Berlin (I'm assuming in their carry-on luggage), "Le Pustra's Naughty Salon", to perform at The Triple Door this July. So, they'll be back for more (thank the Fairies). But you still want to catch "Bohemia" first which is still a great big YAY with my three-letter rating system. They've still got it!

"Bohemia" from Opal Peachey and Mark Siano performs at The Triple Door through January 26th. For tickets or information, visit them online at www.thetripledoor.net.





