BLACK NATIVITY Returns In An All-New Production At Intiman Theatre

All ticket tiers are now available for the Gospel Song-Play showing December 12-30, 2023 at Broadway Performance Hall.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Intiman Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Langston Hughes' Black Nativity.

This all-new production is presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project. Several members of the cast and creative team were part of Intiman's previous production of Black Nativity, and are returning for its reimagining. All ticket tiers are now available for the Gospel Song-Play showing December 12-30, 2023 at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle 98122). 

“Intiman's relationship with this wonderful holiday celebration is a long one, and after a 10-year hiatus, we are excited to return Black Nativity to our beloved Seattle community!” says Jennifer Zeyl, Intiman's Artistic Director. “Having undergone huge changes in the past several years, it feels more important than ever to gather together and celebrate the season.”

Shaunyce Omar is returning to the project, and will play the Narrator. She says, "we are proudly standing upon the legacy & foundation that Pat (Patrinell Wright, former Music Director) and Jackie (Jacqueline Moscou, former director) have created while also forging ahead and building towards our new vision." 

The cast also features Felicia Loud, Esther Okech, Yusef Seevers, and Jarron A. Williams. In addition, there will be a 16-person gospel choir, dancers, and a live band.

The Hansberry Project's Artistic Director Valerie Curtis-Newton will direct. Sam Townsend will return to the project as Music Director, after singing in the original production's choir and assisting the former music director, Patrinell ‘Pat' Wright, the “First Lady of Gospel.” Choreographer Vania C. Bynum is also returning after performing in the original.

The Christmas story gets a soulful retelling with actors, dancers, soaring vocalists, and a city-wide gospel choir. The poetry and vision of Langston Hughes combines with gospel renditions of beloved carols, and the second act includes a rousing audience sing-along. It's a joyful experience for families of all backgrounds and beliefs that shares the importance of hope and community.

The creative team is rounded out by Jennifer Zeyl (scenic design), Danielle Nieves (costumes), Robert Aguilar (lighting), Matt Starritt (sound), Steve Sneed (assistant director), Phillip Randall (stage manager) and Madelyn Salvucci (assistant stage manager).


All ticket tiers are now on sale at intiman.org, ranging from $20-$115. FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets: 20 free walk-up tickets will be distributed 60mins before each performance on a first come, first served basis (limit 2 per person). Intiman Members receive 30% off all ticket purchases with Membership starting at just $8/month. Group sales discounts are also available, book your group by emailing groupsales@intiman.org.

 




