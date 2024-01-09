BECOMING DR. RUTH Comes to the Village Theatre This Month

Performances will be held in Issaquah from January 16 to February 18, 2024, and in Everett from February 24 to March 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Village Theatre presents Becoming Dr. Ruth, the triumphant and life-affirming story of a woman who—through her perseverance, indefatigable spirit, and bravery—carved her own unique place in the world. Acclaimed actress Naomi Jacobson reprises the role that has garnered her ovations across the country in this tour-de-force one-woman play directed by Holly Twyford, one of Washington, D.C.’s most talented actors and directors. Performances will be held in Issaquah from January 16 to February 18, 2024, and in Everett from February 24 to March 17, 2024.

Before she became Dr. Ruth, Karola Ruth Siegel had to flee Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport, become a sharpshooter in Jerusalem, and survive as a single mother in America. Filled with irrepressible wit, joy, and honesty, Becoming Dr. Ruth promises an uplifting evening of theater that will touch your soul and heart.

This production premiered at Theater J in 2018, where it was later remounted in 2021. The Washington Post wrote, “Jacobson’s got the Westheimer verve... [Her] perky, no-nonsense turn has us all believing all over again in this diminutive survivor’s singular star power.” And BroadwayWorld called this production of Becoming Dr. Ruth “an incredibly well told story of optimism, humor, and resilience.”

The cast features the award-winning, Washington, D.C.-based actor Naomi Jacobson as Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer, with renowned Seattle theater actor Mari Nelson as the Understudy for Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer.

Creating the abstract and striking visuals of Dr. Ruth’s life story are Set Designer Paige Hathaway, Lighting Designer Colin K. Bills, Sound Designer Kenny Neal, Projection Designer Sarah Tundermann, and Stage Manager Jessica C. Bomball.

The creative team also includes Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Assistant Director Jess K Smith, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Assistant Lighting Designer Mel Williams, and Assistant Stage Manager Nicola Krause.

Season subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre’s Box Office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at Click Here Masks are optional for all Village Theatre performances in the 2023–2024 season.




