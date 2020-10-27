BAINBRIDGE POD ACCOMPLICE Continues This November with New Episodes

New episodes premiere every Friday.

Welcome back to your new friend in quarantine! BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring weekly episodes starring your favorite local performers and directors. New episodes premiere every Friday, and listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.

Our first episode of the month, "The Work of Jon Brenner: A Hidden Life That's Always Been Right Out There," premieres November 6. Composer, Bainbridge Island resident, and frequent BPA contributor, Jon Brenner discusses his life and music with good friend and musical colleague Elizabeth Faye. Jon's career spans two decades and multiple musical genres, including surf, electronic dance music, early Renaissance music, Baroque music, opera, minimalism, and classical counterpoint.

In honor of Veterans Day, the episode premiering on November 13 features U.S. Army Captain Larry Kerr (Ret.) reading a selection of original poems, including many from his book-Captain Billy and the Lunatic. More than 45 years after the end of the conflict in Vietnam, Kerr's words summon a poignant remembrance of those who gave their lives in service and confer tribute to all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Join us online November 20 for the podcast premiere of Paul Lewis' original work, The Bright Days of Our Youth. In pre-World War II America, twenty-five-year-old Ruby takes her much younger, recently orphaned half-brother Mike on a cross-country train journey to the 1940 World's Fair, to fulfill a promise that Mike's father once made - to introduce him to the famous actor who plays Superman. This episode showcases BPA veterans and newcomers, including Michele Lorenz, Evelyn Cantwell, Ryan P. O'Donnell, Linda Owens, Tina Kirkpatrick, Matt Eldridge, James Sgambati, Geoff Schmidt, and Sandi Spellman.

Premiering November 27, Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to present a new installment from our Chamber Music Series, "Comfy at Home." In this episode, BSO musicians have teamed up in a variety of small chamber groupings to perform masterworks by Haydn, Gál, Beethoven, Glazunov and Tchaikovsky.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge, though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.

BPA extends grateful appreciation to KCTS-9 Public Television, Media Sponsor for the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets.

Ongoing access to BPA programming is made available to community members in need through BPA's "Open Doors" program, and through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from BCF Discretionary Grant Fund, BCF Community Grant Cycle Partners, Plan B Fund, Sada Ross Fund, Debbie &Tom Kuffel, David & Kathleen Thorne, Brigette & Jeremy Yates, and the Mabee Family Foundation.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

