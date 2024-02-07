BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season

Broadway at The Paramount has unveiled its 2024-2025 season featuring 11 shows, including the six-show season and five specials.



Subscription renewals go on sale February 7 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available in early spring. Patrons can visit STGPresents.org/Broadway to sign up for new subscription waitlist.



“We are thrilled with the incredible lineup of productions that will play at the Paramount next season,” said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG). “These 11 shows mark the highest number of performances in our Broadway season since 2018/19, creating even more opportunities for audience members to experience the magic of the performing arts. From a never-before-seen production of Peter Pan, to Tony Award-winning Kimberly Akimbo and the new stage adaptation of the beloved film Back to the Future, I am proud that STG continues to prioritize sharing stories that represent everyone in our community."



The season takes off with a new adaptation of a beloved classic, PETER PAN, where a little fairy dust and a few happy thoughts make for a magical journey never to forget.



Fall ushers in a sensational Broadway revival, the triumphant tale of FUNNY GIRL, a young, determined Fanny Brice who dreams of life on the stage, and despite the doubters, became one of the most beloved stars in history.



Next up is the first Season Special, back by popular demand, with a four-week return engagement, is WICKED, the thrilling story two unlikely friends who change each other for good.



Great Scott! You can’t miss the highly anticipated engagement of BACK TO THE FUTURE, coming in December. The stage adaptation of the classic cinematic favorite is the 2022 Olivier Award-winner for Best New Musical, and when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.



The new year starts with the 2023 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a touchingly funny story about a teen girl uniquely navigating growing up and growing old (in no particular order).



Coming back to Seattle for a four-week return is HAMILTON, a revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



Spring arrives and brings LIFE OF PI, an awe-inspiring story of a young man surviving on a lifeboat with four unlikely companions told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft.



Right on its heels is another fan celebrated sensation, SIX the inspired musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power, coming back to Seattle after its successful 2023 premiere.



Following that musical feast is a short return of the incomparable classic Riverdance 30 - The New Generation coming for a weekend only in late Spring.



Have the time of your life with MAMMA MIA! as the last Season Special makes a long-awaited return to Seattle. It is the story told through the timeless hits of ABBA that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Finally, the season closes with & JULIET, an extraordinary show direct from Broadway, imagining what life would have been if Juliet ditched her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love.





The 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Season schedule is as follows:



PETER PAN

August 21 – 25, 2024



FUNNY GIRL

September 24 – 29, 2024



WICKED (Season Special) *

November 6 – December 1, 2024



BACK TO THE FUTURE

December 10 – 22, 2024



KIMBERLY AKIMBO

January 7 – 12, 2025



HAMILTON (Season Special) *

February 4 – March 2, 2025



LIFE OF PI

April 15 – 20, 2025

SIX (Season Special) *

May 6 – 11, 2025



Riverdance 30 - The New Generation (Season Special) *

May 30 – June 1, 2025



MAMMA MIA! (Season Special) *

June 10 – 15, 2025

& JULIET

July 29 – August 3, 2025

*A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for the Season Specials. Season Specials are not included in an 2024/2025 season package. Additional purchase is required.



PETER PAN | August 21 – 25, 2024



This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!



FUNNY GIRL | September 24 – 29, 2024



Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!



The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical | December 10 – 22, 2024



Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Seattle in 2024.



Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”



When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO | January 7 – 12, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award® -winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.





LIFE OF PI | April 15 – 20, 2025



Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play. Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.



After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.



Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



& JULIET | July 29 – August 3, 2025



Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.



Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is, “and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.





Plus, Season Specials:



WICKED | November 6 – December 1, 2024



So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.



HAMILTON | February 4 – March 2, 2025



A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy® , Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





SIX | May 6 – 11, 2025



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.



Riverdance 30 - The New Generation | May 30 – June 1, 2025



Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.



To celebrate its 30th year milestone, Riverdance embarks on a special anniversary tour, bringing its unique and memorable performance to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography, costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.



MAMMA MIA! | June 10 – 15, 2025



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.



For more information and to sign up for the eClub, visit www.STGPresents.org/Broadway.



Group requests of 10 or more tickets are available now for all shows. Please call the Group Sales department for more information 206.701.8383 or email Groups@BroadwayatTheParamount.com.



Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. Watch www.STGPresents.org for single ticket on-sale dates or sign up for the eClub.