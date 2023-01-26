Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

As If Theatre Announces Spring Show, SUITE SURRENDER

Set in 1942, two of Hollywood's biggest divas descend upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel with their legendary, long-running feud in tow.

Jan. 26, 2023  

As If Theatre Company (AITC) is bringing the laughs back to its stage with Michael McKeever's Suite Surrender March 16 to April 2, 2023, at the Kenmore Community Club.

Set in 1942, two of Hollywood's biggest divas descend upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel with their legendary, long-running feud in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance until they are somehow assigned to the same suite. Through mistaken identities, overblown egos, and double entendres this roller-coaster of a play is a hilarious riot and a love note to the classic farces of the 30s and 40s.

Directed by AITC's Artistic Director, Cindy Giese French, the stellar cast of Suite Surrender includes Terry Boyd (Bernard S. Dunlap), Merry Senn (Claudia McFadden), Molly Hall (Athena Sinclair), Shana Emile (Murphy Stevens), Chris Clark (Mr. Pippet), Noelle Mestres (Dora Del Rio), Jennifer Nielsen (Mrs. Everett P. Osgood), Emmanuel Suarez (Frances), and Jay Vilhauer (Otis). Stage managed by Stacey Hansen, the creative team includes Rick Wright (Set Designer), Amy Hockman (Costumer Designer), Chandria Danelle (Props Designer), Keith A. Gehrig (Lighting Designer), William French (Sound Designer), and Ken Michels (Clown Work).

"Nothing makes me happier than bringing a show to our stage that fills the house with unending laughter," says French, "and this play will do just that! Farce is such fast-paced fun, with its slamming doors and physical comedy, it's impossible not to be swept up in the hilarious mayhem. And McKeever has crafted a perfect script that brings the audience in multiple directions with no way of knowing where it will end. I know our community will have a great night out at this show."

March 16 - April 2, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm

Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA

TICKETS: $25 adult / $20 senior & student, on sale now at asiftheatre.com


About As If Theatre Company: Passionate and dedicated, As If Theatre Company's ultimate goal is to bring engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club, the company was started by local theater artists, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, who wanted to create an artistic home in the Northend. As If is grateful for the fiscal sponsorship of Arts of Kenmore.




