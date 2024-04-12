Arts Center Scholarship Open To Whidbey Island Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art enriches lives—creating avenues for expression and understanding that unite us in our shared humanity. At the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA), the Bridge Family Scholarship enables students with an interest in the arts, whether it is visual arts, music, or other creative endeavors, to pursue an artistic path in their post-secondary education.

“This scholarship is at the heart of what we do at WICA,” says Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “The future of the arts is with our youth, and supporting these island students as they pursue an artistic path is one of the greatest joys I find in the work we do. Our community is an essential part of our mission, and this is a wonderful way to encourage our students to expand their horizons, think outside the box, and really delve into their creative passions that make them who they are.”

Now in its second year, the scholarship is named for former WICA Board Chair and current board member Bobbe Bridge and her family.

“This scholarship program supports young people on Whidbey Island who have a demonstrated interest in the arts—in the broadest possible definition of the arts,” says Bridge. “It can incentivize the building of a career in the arts, or facilitate the continuation of arts as an avocation, enriching their lives and the life of the community in which they will live.”

An island-wide initiative to support recent graduates in the Oak Harbor, Coupeville, and South Whidbey school districts, the scholarship provides funding to Whidbey Island students who are interested in continuing to pursue art as they move on to an accredited institution of higher education.

“We have an extraordinary number of very talented young people on the Island who are looking to pursue work in the many different forms of art. These scholarships support their dreams. We hope to encourage even more students to apply for these scholarships, and we are actively pursuing additional funding so that more students can benefit,” adds Bridge. “Scholarships will increase the number of folks who participate in arts activities on the Island and will also contribute to the development of broader and more diverse audiences for the work of new artists in the future.”

Applications are now open for this year's scholarship and interested students are encouraged to apply through their school district scholarship sites by April 20.

To learn more about WICA and its mission in the community, visit wicaonline.org.

About Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Established through a grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the Whidbey Island community, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) opened its doors in 1996. As Island County's largest arts employer, WICA is a producing organization that brings local, national, and international experiences to its campus in Langley, Washington. WICA's mission is to enrich lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts and the organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, art, dance, and humanities. WICA is also home to the Lasher Gallery, a community arts space that features professional and amateur artists throughout the year. To learn more about WICA, visit wicaonline.org.