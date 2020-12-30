All NYE Activities at Seattle Center are Canceled

No activities will happen this year at the region's annual New Year's Eve hub. All events that typically welcome the New Year, including Seattle Center Winterfest, are canceled.



Fireworks will not take place. Instead, the Space Needle will usher in 2021 with a virtual show broadcast locally and streamed around the world for T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle. There will be nothing for spectators to see in-person. The Space Needle will be statically lit in T-Mobile magenta for NYE.

Seattle Center encourages folks to remain in the warmth and comfort of their own homes on New Year's Eve; and if they do venture out, to wear a mask and maintain safe physical distancing in all public places.

DETAILS:

WHO: Seattle Center

WHAT: Canceled - New Year's Eve Festivities

WHERE: On the grounds

WHEN: Evening of Thursday, Dec. 31

WHY: Need to avoid social gatherings during this time