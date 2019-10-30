A(N IMPROVISED) CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens Next Month At Unexpected Productions

Unexpected Productions brings back its holiday favorite, A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol. Based on audience suggestions, the improvisers of Unexpected Productions bend and twist Charles Dickens' tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge in all sorts of hilarious directions -- and each show is different. Where does Scrooge work? What ails Tiny Tim? Does Scrooge even get reformed? It's all up to you in this wild, hilarious, holiday ride. A holiday tradition for countless locals since 1985, it's the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with friends or family.

Since A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol debuted, countless people have made this show a part of their holiday tradition with a trip to the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market. You should, too. But get your tickets early for this one, because it is sure to sell out!

"There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor." Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol Who: Unexpected Productions Improv Where: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, 98102 When: Thursdays through Sundays 11/29/2018 Time: 8:30 Tickets: $15 Buy: https://goo.gl/MnZNUy

For 35 years Unexpected Productions Improv has focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from the audience & weaving them into stories & scenes. The audience is always part of the story. They perform 11 shows a week and are the home of the most established improv school and corporate training program in the Puget Sound. They are consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington.





