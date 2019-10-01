40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition Set for Nov. 23 At BPA

Ten great comics from around the country vie for fame and fortune. Join us for the concluding show of the semi-finals, after which this year's finalists will be announced.

The 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition starts November 7 and continues for 20 shows at venues throughout the region until a winner is crowned on Sunday, December 1 at the famed Comedy Underground in Seattle.

It's America's biggest touring comedy festival: 25 Days - 20 Shows - a host of Venues - 32 comedians - over $15,000 in cash and prizes - and talent executives from CBS, NBC, and more, with movie studios, managers, agents and producers in attendance.

There are two "preliminary" rounds of 16 comedians; each comedian gets five minutes to impress. Each Preliminary round consists of five shows, and a combination of entertainment industry and celebrity judges and audience reaction determines who moves on when all the scores are tallied. The top five comics from the two Preliminary rounds make the semi-finals; all the semi-finalists win some cash, and get to compete for the title by performing for ten minutes nightly for five shows.

The performance is suitable for ages 16 and older. Visit online at www.seattlecomedycompetition.org, and track the nightly results at www.facebook.com/seattlecomedycompetition.

The 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition takes place one night only at BPA on Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $30 per person, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





