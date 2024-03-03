2024 Dates and New Location For THING Festival Announced

The eclectic music and arts festival THING, produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG), will happen in 2024 at STG's new outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington from August 9 to 11. THING, which was created by Sasquatch! Festival founder and STG's Chief Programming Officer Adam Zacks, will operate with the same spirit as in previous years, emphasizing music discovery, a community focus, and an experience curated with the whole family in mind. This year's festival at Remlinger Farms follows three successful events at THING's previous home at historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend.

“We're thrilled for THING to continue bringing people together, this time at our exciting and totally unique new venue at Remlinger Farms,” said Adam Zacks, producer of THING and STG's Chief Programming Officer. “It's my hope that everyone feels truly welcome and fully embraces the spirit of discovering something new – an aspect of THING that stands wherever it takes place.”

THING's new home at Remlinger Farms makes the festival much more accessible to the major population centers of Seattle, King County's Eastside, and surrounding Puget Sound communities. Just 27 miles and a 40-minute drive from Seattle, producing THING and other events at Remlinger Farms is part of STG's long-term goal to expand and better serve its growing audience base in the region, especially on the Eastside.

As at past festivals, THING will feature a wide variety of food vendors and food trucks, the ever-popular THING Market, and events centered around STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement programs. Parking will be free to attendees. THING's lineup will be announced on Monday, March 11 and festival passes will go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10:00 AM at the button below.

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest. STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission, serving over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts and performances from participants in STG's varying Education and Community Engagement programs.