年轻人社死档案室 (YOUNG PEOPLE SOCIAL DEATH ARCHIVE) Explores The Complexity And Loneliness Of Growing Up

Theatre Off Jackson - Yun Theatre, an up-and-coming Seattle theater company founded by young Chinese creatives, is thrilled to announce the world premiere of their latest production, "年轻人社死档案室 (Young People Social Death Archive)".

"I don't know why I have so many bizarre behaviors and thoughts. I envy those grown-ups who look cool, who don't cry, who are owners of kittens and puppies, and who don't have to spend their days divining the whereabouts of their former lovers with tarot cards. My question is: how can I become a grown-up?"

"Young People Social Death Archive", delves into the hearts and minds of young individuals grappling with the complexities of growing up. It addresses the universal question: "How does one become a grown-up?" and explores themes of identity, growth, and the societal pressures of 'acting' like an adult. The play addresses the universal challenge of transitioning from youth to adulthood, highlighting the irony and humor in trying to fit into the adult world. It questions the reason for masking true feelings with a facade of indifference and invites audiences to confront the 'elephant in the room' - the true essence of becoming an adult.

Each show is paired with vibrant community events - pre-show gatherings to warm you up, and post-show live bands and dance parties to keep the Spring Festival spirit alive. Join Yun Theatre and TOJ for a unique mix of theater, community, and festive celebration. The community event times are as follows:

[Mandarin Speaker Only] 诗歌共写 - Feb 17 (Sat) at 1PM - 2PM (Before the show), Location: Theatre off Jackson

剪窗花/Papercutting - Feb 18 (Sun) at 1PM - 2PM (Before the show), Location: Theatre off Jackson

Cast:

Yihan Lin

Zoe Ding

Band:

YUELAN (vocals, keyboard and keytar)

Linus Guo (bass)

Josh Valdez (drums)

Creative Team:

Director: Christie Zhao

Playwright: Siming Lu

Production Manager: Harvey Yang

Stage Manager: Sihan Yang

Costume Designer/Props Master: Tianxing Yan

Set Designer: Albert Chen

Light Designer: Van Liu

Sound Designer: Renzi Li

Props Master: Tianxiang Yan, Chujun

Graphic Designer: Zhizhi, Tianxing Yan

Music Director/Composer: YUELAN

Production Assistant: Rongdi Huang, Christie Zhao, Julia Li, Elodie Li

Audience Experience: Tina Deng, Jiamin Mian, Elodie Li

Photographer: Elodie Li, Yiyi Deng

Videographer: Chun, Renzi, Hazel

Marketing Team: Yiyi Deng, Hedy Li, April Li, Zoey Wang

An interdisciplinary creator and a seasoned sufferer of social awkwardness. Recently, she has been primarily engaged in creating comedy and documentary theater. She holds a bachelor's degree in arts management from the Ohio State University, with a minor in Theatre. She is the resident playwright at the bilingual experimental theater company, Yun Theatre, in Seattle. The 2023 Shekou Theater Festival incubated the script.

Yun Theatre is a bicultural and experimental theater company. It challenges traditional norms and confronts social and political issues affecting marginalized communities. Our productions, reflecting the intersection of Chinese and American ideologies, aim to spark dialogue and contribute to both positive change and social justice. More info: https://yun-theatre.com.