John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE Comes to the Moore this October

Cassette Roulette plays in Seattle for one night only on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Joe vs. Carole, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), one of alt-culture’s boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star Amber Martin and special guests for a world premiere evening of songs, stories and characters, all chosen by the hand of fate and the ‘cassette roulette’ in Cassette Roulette. Backed up by Hedwig’s Broadway Music Director, Justin Craig and band, it’s never the same show twice. Cassette Roulette plays in Seattle for one night only on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM at the Moore Theatre, presented by Seattle Theatre Group as part of its 2023/24 Performing Arts Series.

Single tickets (starting at $55, not including fees) to this performance and 2023/24 Series subscription packages are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine St. Cassette Roulette is an all-ages event with reserved seating.

John Cameron Mitchell directed, starred in, and wrote, with Stephen Trask, the film Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001), for which he won Best Director at the Sundance Festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe as Best Actor. His Broadway production of Hedwig garnered him Tony Awards for his performance and for Best Revival of a Musical. Amber Martin is a celebrated New York City-based vocalist, cabaret star, and comedic monologist. Named one of the Top Performers of the Year by The New Yorker, Martin brings a combination of cabaret, belting vocals, and no-holds-barred comedy to her live, raucous, genre-hopping musical performances.




