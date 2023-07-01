WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year

WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year

DANCE, PHYSICAL THEATRE AND CIRCUS (verbatim, political) LUNG & The North Wall will present the world premiere of Woodhill, written and directed by Matt Woodhead and choreographed by Alezxandra Sarmiento, at Summerhall, Main Hall, Venue 26 from 2 – 28 Aug 2023 (not 3,14 & 21), 20.55 - 22.10.

Taking first hand experiences of three families whose loved ones took their own lives at HMP Woodhill, verbatim theatre company LUNG (Trojan Horse, Who Cares, E15) examines the state of UK prisons. Woodhill is a dance theatre piece that uses verbatim text from the family members read by actors over dynamic choreography to question the negligence and injustice within the countries’ prison system. As the number of people going into prisons rises and staff numbers are being cut, the show examines the value we place on the lives of those who have been incarcerated, focusing on three families demanding to know how and why their loved ones died. Known for their theatre, this is the first dance production from LUNG, with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (original London cast of Hamilton). 

HM Prison Woodhill is a Category A male prison located in Milton Keynes which opened in 1992. It has been repeatedly criticised by families, coroners, inquest juries, the prison and probation ombudsman and various review reports for staff shortages, insufficient staff training and poor inmate support. Woodhill is currently the UK prison with the highest suicide rate of any prison in the UK with 33 men taking their own lives while in custody. Coroners’ reports have noted the jail has repeatedly failed to meet requirements of national policy on suicide and emergency response.  

Director Matt Woodhead said, “'This country is addicted to incarceration; we imprison more people than anywhere in Europe. At LUNG, we are proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Carole, Lee, Linda and Jan whose loved ones so tragically died at HMP Woodhill. These families deserve answers. There needs to be accountability for the death of their boys.” 

Carole, Lee, Linda and Jan said, “Our boys needed help, not punishment. They were given a prison sentence that turned into a death sentence. There is a crisis unfolding in our prisons. We will not stop until their story is heard.” 

Founded in 2012, LUNG is a campaign led verbatim theatre company that tours work nationally. They work closely with communities to make verbatim theatre and hidden voices heard. LUNG creates work that shine a light on political, social and economic issues in modern Britain, using people’s actual words in their stories. Their previous Edinburgh productions include the award winning and critically acclaimed Trojan Horse (Summerhall) 'about teachers and governors who were falsely accused of instigating a plot to takeover Birmingham schools. The production won the Fringe First Award in 2018 and The Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.  

The commissioning of Woodhill was enabled by a grant from the New Play Commission Scheme, a project set up by the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, UK Theatre and the Independent Theatre Council, and funded by Arts Council England, the Theatre Development Trust and donations from actors, directors, playwrights and producers. 

Running Time: 75 mins | Suitable for ages 16+, contains references to self-harm, suicide, addiction and other themes that audiences may find distressing  

The production is written and directed by Matt Woodhead, with dramaturgy by Helen Monks, choreography by Alex Sarmiento, set and costume design by Lulu Tam, lighting design by Will Monks, sound design by Owen Crouch. It is composed by Sami El-Enany. The production's producer is Camille Koosyial, Associate Director is Gitika Buttoo, Assistant Director is Madiha Ansari, Production Manager is Lisa Hood, and Technical Stage Manager is Jay Hirst. 
 

1 Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL 

2 – 28 Aug (not 3,14 & 21), 20.55 – 22.10 

Previews 2 & 4 Aug: £10 

5 – 28 Aug: £15 

Click Here | 0131 560 1580 

Previews 

North Wall Theatre, South Parade, Summertown, Oxford, OX2 7JN 

27 – 28 Jul, 8pm, £10 

www.thenorthwall.com | 01865 319 450 




Recommended For You