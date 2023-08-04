Underbelly Invite You To SOPHIE'S SURPRISE 29TH Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

Underbelly cordially invite you to Sophie's Surprise 29th at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival - the wildest house party you'll ever go to.

This interactive circus and cabaret show is stumbling into Circus Hub with its Fringe debut, featuring world-class performers from previous versions of La Clique, The 7 Fingers, Cirque du Soleil, Britain's Got Talent, Gogglebox, and more.

Expect incredible circus acts, twilight fan fiction, unicycling drug dealers and death-defying feats. Join the fun in the Lafayette at Underbelly's Circus Hub from 4th to 26th August at 9.45pm. Tickets are on sale now and available from Click Here.

Audiences are welcome to attend the craziest surprise party where the guests are some of the UK's most inspiring and dynamic performers on the cabaret and circus circuit. This immersive party celebrates Sophie's birthday, but who will be Sophie? That's up to you to decide, as each night the role is taken on by a willing audience member. Get your party hats and animal balloons at the ready, as the troupe demonstrate their jaw dropping and awe-inspiring talents including aerial, hand-to-hand, roller-skating and comedy acts.

The cast of Sophie's Surprise 29th includes aerialist Katharine Arnold, hand to hand and roller-skating duo Nathan Redwood Price and Isis Clegg-Vinell, aerialist Cornelius Atkinson, Unicyclist comedian Sam Goodburn, acrobat Nella Niva and, of course, Sophie.

Imagine if Take That never broke up, Cirque du Soleil had sunstroke and No. 10 had actually known how to throw a party. Put on your acid wash jeans and halter tops, the partys starting - but remember, don't tell Sophie.

Underbelly is a UK based live entertainment company that specialises in producing and programming ground-breaking theatrical productions and the creation of city centre cultural events and festivals. Founded in 2000 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, the company has since gone on to produce shows and events in locations from theatres to roundabouts from London to Asia. In 2019, pre-COVID, we welcomed more than 9 million people to our productions, events and festivals.Current Underbelly productions include the seven times Olivier award winning production of Cabaret in London's West End, for which they are the lead co-producer (with ATG Productions) and the trailblazing cabaret show La Clique. Recent previous productions include Five Guys Named Moe (Marble Arch Theatre), Olivier Award nominated for Best Entertainment; Austentatious (Fortune Theatre); Bernie Dieter's Berlin Underground (Underbelly Festival); 360 All Stars (London Wonderground, Earl's Court) and La Clique (Leicester Square and Singapore). Underbelly is the largest presenter and producer of Spiegeltent shows in the UK. Underbelly is one of the leading venue producers at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, every year presenting 150+ shows per day across 25 venues for the four weeks of the festival. Highlights of our 21 years at the festival include presenting Fleabag in 2013, Six in 2018, Joan Rivers in 2008, two seasons of CIRCA's award winning Humans and shows from Mischief Comedy in 2012 and 2013. Current festivals and events in the Underbelly portfolio include Underbelly at Depot Mayfield Manchester, Underbelly Festival, Christmas in Leicester Square & Trafalgar Square, the Leicester Square Spiegeltent and Underbelly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Underbelly are also the third-party producer for major events including Pride in London and West End Live.

'Limitations foster creativity'. The three legged race is the most creative of all the races. Everybody knows that. For that reason, and definitely not the fact that company's house required us to submit a company name and that there are three of us, Three Legged Race Productions was created in 2021 by Katharine Arnold, Isis Clegg-Vinell and Nathan Price. The company's first show; 'Sophie's Surprise 29th - an immersive circus and cabaret show - premiered in London that summer and was immediately picked up for a headline slot at Edinburgh Fringe the following year. Bringing together over a decade of experience working at the highest and lowest levels of circus, from the prestigious stages of Cirque du Soleil across the world to the equally-but-differently-prestigious stages of sticky floored basements in Piccadilly Circus, Three Legged Race Productions have seen, done, and experienced it all. There is no idea too weird, no trick too sketchy and no joke we won't over-do.