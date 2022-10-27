Tron Theatre Company Full-Scale Panto Returns For 2022 With THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
Performances run 23 November - 8 January.
This year's show The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (23 Nov '22 - 8 Jan '23) sees our return to a full-scale production and will once again be written by the 'king of panto' Johnny McKnight - who will also don the gingham frock and Ruby Slippers made famous by Judy Garland, to play Dorothy Blawna-Gale.
In a story that sticks fairly closely to the classic movie, though with our own distinctly Glaswegian vibe, Dorothy and her trusty dog Tronto find themselves in the mystical land of Oz after a tornado rips through her home. The journey back to Tronsis is a potentially perilous one, but, aided by a band of pals she meets along the way, including a fearty Lion, a brainless Scarecrow and a heartless Tin Wummin, she's undaunted in her quest to see the Wizard who has the power to transport her back.
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will feature original music by Ross Brown and spectacularly eye-popping design by the ever-fabulous Kenny Miller. A clutch of Tron panto favourites will join Johnny onstage: Julie Wilson Nimmo (most recently seen in Olive the Other Reindeer) and Lauren Ellis Steele (Cinderfella, Mammy Goose and Alice in Weegieland). They will be joined by Scottish TikTok sensation Tyler Collins (Sea and Land and Sky) and newbies to the Tron panto stage Shannon McLean, Cole Stewart and Katie Barnett.
After such a lengthy, pandemic-induced panto hiatus - there really will be no place like Tron this Christmas!
