The Fremonts Debut at The Edinburgh Fringe

Lurching between the silly and funny and the dark and ominous, The Fremont's Edinburgh debut, The Failure Cabaret, brings modern topics to life, embracing them through good, old-fashioned sinister vaudevillian charm.

Stephanie Dodd and Justin Badger are The Fremonts. They met in 2006 when they were both cast in a play in New York as husband and wife. They decided to get married because... life imitates art. Also, they were both hired for a teaching job in Switzerland and wanted to stay in the "good housing" for married people. It's a tale of modern romance.

Stephanie is a musician and writer - her plays and cabaret shows have taken her across the USA and to the UK, and she regularly works with companies and venues developing these works - and Justin is a musician and sought-after voice over artist. He's performed on Broadway in Diane Paulus' production of HAIR and he's narrated several books for Audible.

Now, they've been married for ten years and they have the therapy bills to prove it. With their intimate secrets on display, the Fremonts invite the audience to feel less alone with their own trials and tribulations - all set to a tune you'll hum on the way home.

The Failure Cabaret is dark and comedic - it uses original music to tell Stephanie and Justin's story of meeting in New York, performing on Broadway, and accidentally moving to a pretentious mountain town to do everything in their power to stay sane and married at the same time. It will make you laugh, cry and feel better about your own dysfunctional romantic relationships.

The Fremonts: The Failure Cabaret plays at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 at Underbelly from August 4. (Venue 61, Belly Dancer, Underbelly Cowgate)

