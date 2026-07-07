THRICE by Al Seed Productions to Tour Scotland This Autumn

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Al Seed Productions will return to Scotland's stages this autumn with its latest project Thrice, a poetic response to Shakespeare's Macbeth, led by a 9-strong tragic chorus of female performers. Following on from the huge success of Plinth in 2023-24, Thrice will undertake a six date tour with performances at Glasgow's Tramway, the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen as part of DanceLive, Dundee Rep and Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre, 16 - 24 October 2026.

The world at the conclusion of Macbeth is one steeped in fear; where truth and delusion blur, and tyranny thrives. This is where Thrice begins.

Both a response to Shakespeare's play and to our present moment, Thrice places nine women - three trios - in the aftermath of the story. They remain after the bloodshed, asking what it might mean to live on in the shadow of ruin.

Words once spoken by soldiers and tyrants are absorbed and transformed by the figures who haunt the play's edges: the witches. In doing so, Thrice seeks to challenge the legacy of persecution attached to the word 'witch', asking us to listen differently, and to imagine new forms of care and dignity.

Presented by Al Seed Productions (ASP), directed by Al Seed (Plinth / Oog) and Judith Milligan (The Shadow of Heaven), and choreographed by Lina Limosani (The Spinners), Thrice is a ritual, choral performance that unfolds as a visual and sonic journey of movement, dance, text, and original music.

Al Seed is a Scottish theatre-maker and one of the UK's most distinctive voices in visual and physical theatre. He has created work spanning theatre, dance, installation and site-responsive performance, including the critically acclaimed Plinth and award-winning Oog, with human conflict and tragedy as recurring themes. He is joined by long-time collaborator Judith Milligan, with whom he co-created The Shadow of Heaven, a movement-driven reworking of Milton's Paradise Lost.

Lina Limosani is an acclaimed Australian dancer, director and choreographer and an original member of Australian Dance Theatre. She has been commissioned to create new work by the Australian Ballet, Australian Dance Theatre, and New Zealand Dance Company and has worked on several highly successful international collaborations that have received national and international awards and nominations. Her previous credits for ASP include the Total Theatre Award-nominated The Spinners, a dance-theatre piece on the three Fates.

Thrice will open at Tramway, Glasgow on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October. The tour will then travel to the Anatomy Rooms in Aberdeen, Monday 19 October, Dundee Rep, Wednesday 21 October, before closing at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 October.

Thrice is built upon a collaboration between Scottish theatre-maker, Al Seed, Paris-based director, Judith Milligan, and Australian choreographer, Lina Limosani.

Tour Dates

16 & 17 October / Glasgow / Tramway / tickets

19 October / Aberdeen / Anatomy Rooms (part of DanceLive) / tickets soon

21 October / Dundee / Dundee Rep / tickets

23 & 24 October / Edinburgh / Traverse / tickets

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