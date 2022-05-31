Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

The Twenty Sided-Tavern plays at Pleasance King Dome (venue 23) from August 3.

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 31, 2022  

THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Inspired by the gameplay of Dungeons and Dragons, this hilarious adventure is never the same tale twice as audience members control the story from the palm of their hands.

Created and performed by a team whose experience spans across Broadway (including a Tony nomination), writing, software design, and of course, lots of game play it's probably no surprise that this is a show that has had sell out kill-for-a-ticket shows in New York, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, and is now making its Edinburgh premier.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern combines a dynamic story and real-time tech to create audience-led engagement like never before. The paths the audience choose and the hilarious outcomes of their decisions allow each performance to be entirely unique.

Using a web-based design by Gamiotics means audiences access a website on their phone via QR code on entering the venue (no apps to download and no space taken up on phones). During the show, audiences make choices on their screens, and these real-time decisions inform the actions of the actors onstage. With so many branching paths and potential outcomes, audiences can create one of literally thousands of scenarios. Each show is different to the next.

This adventure is suitable for audiences eight and up and is destined to delight everyone from hardcore fans of D&D to those just dipping a toe into the world of role-playing games.

The Twenty Sided-Tavern plays at Pleasance King Dome (venue 23) from August 3.

For more info: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/twenty-sided-tavern#overview





Related Articles View More Scotland Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Splash House Announces June 2022 Weekend Lineup
  • BETTI & BRUCE Debut In Palm Springs At Oscar's, May 27
  • Sarah Brightman Announces Exclusive Las Vegas & Mexico Engagements of A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY Tour This Fall
  • COLE, AND NOEL, AND I Starring AJ Freeman To Play In Palm Desert.