THE NEARLY NAKED SHOW to Make Solo Comedy Debut at Edinburgh Fringe
Fanny Bleach, winner of Top of the Slops Season 3, brings her subversive freak show to the Fringe.
Cult drag-thing, comedian, performance artist and Winner of Top of The Slops Season 3 Fanny Bleach (Emma Crowley-Bennett) will make her solo comedy debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Blending immersive monologues, physical theatre, shock humour and rapid-fire character comedy, The Nearly Naked Show sees the wildly engaging Fanny Bleach introduce audiences to the characters that inhabit the creepiest crevices of her mind. Highly relatable mundane realities are twisted into surreal nightmares filled with bodily mutation, deviant behavior, bad hags, and kidney-harvesting call center workers. Full of guts and glitter, this playful, ridiculous and fantastical freak show is a reclamation of the female body in all its gory glory.
Beneath the interactive twists, vulgarity, and physical comedy lies a profound act of defiance. The Nearly Naked Show emerged from Crowley‑Bennett's experiences navigating the imbalances of power that often shape women's early careers in acting and her own questionable experiences at drama school. Built as a way to reclaim control, the show allows her to call the shots, fully own her autonomy, and channel her rage into something that makes people laugh.
The Nearly Naked Show is written, designed and performed by Fanny Bleach (Emma Crowley-Bennett), with costume support from Freya Wright and creative support from Mizz Barber.
Emma Crowley-Bennett (Fanny Bleach) is a Geordie theatre maker, writer, and drag thing who was crowned winner of drag competition Top of the Slops Season 3. With a background in physical theatre, sketch comedy, and drag, Fanny prides herself on creating subversive, comical, and grotesque work with the aim to intrigue and disgust an audience. The world can be bleak, so dressing up as a prawn once in a while and covering herself in mayonnaise feels like honest work. She also writes and performs for the Newcastle-based, all-female comedy sketch group 'Your Aunt Fanny,' who are currently working on their first sitcom and a radio play for BBC Radio 4.
LISTINGS INFORMATION
VENUE: Assembly Roxy Downstairs
DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 18th or 25th)
TIME: 9:50pm
AGE GUIDANCE: 18+ (Restriction)
TICKET PRICES: £9 - £14
BOX OFFICE: edfringe.com
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