THE MYSTERY OF PLEASANCE TWO & I DREAMT YOU DIFFERENTLY to Play Edinburgh Fringe

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DMS Productions and Little Angel Theatre have joined forces to present The Mystery of Pleasance Two from August 5–16 at 12:00 p.m. (excluding August 12) at Pleasance Courtyard as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The interactive production stars award-winning storyteller Danyah Miller and is recommended for audiences ages 7–10.

Winner of the Best Family Arts Activity prize at the 2025 Fantastic for Families Awards, The Mystery of Pleasance Two is a brain-teasing, board game-style theatrical experience in which the audience's detective skills are essential to solving a murder mystery. Children's author Robin Stevens, best known for the bestselling and award-winning Murder Most Unladylike series, serves as the production's writing consultant.

"I've loved making this show, with spontaneity at its heart, collaborating with both Little Angel Theatre and Robin Stevens. Our brilliant creative team have worked on adding two new endings for this Edinburgh Festival Fringe run. Every audience keeps me on my toes as we dive in, play detective and try to crack the case together. I'm excited to be bringing this show to the Pleasance Courtyard, it's a perfect fit!" said Danyah Miller.

Hosted by Miller as the show's board game master and lead detective, The Mystery of Pleasance Two invites audiences to examine evidence, question intriguing suspects, uncover hidden clues, and solve puzzles in an effort to crack the case. Combining immersive theatre with spontaneous storytelling, the production promises mystery, audience participation, and a touch of magic.

Miller, who lives in Edinburgh, is an internationally acclaimed solo performer, writer, and storyteller who has appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 1984. She has adapted, written, and starred in six award-winning solo productions, including I Believe in Unicorns, which enjoyed three West End runs following its Edinburgh success.

She is also the author of Seven Secrets of Spontaneous Storytelling, published by Hawthorn Press, and regularly delivers storytelling workshops throughout the UK and online.

Through Danyah Miller Storyteller (formerly Wizard Presents), Miller has produced acclaimed family productions including All You Need is Love, Soul Sister (Olivier Award nominee for Best New Musical), I Believe in Unicorns, Why the Whales Came, Perfectly Imperfect Women, Kika's Birthday, Pippi Longstocking – The Swashbuckling Musical Adventure, and Meet Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking. These productions have toured internationally and been presented at venues including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's West End, Southbank Centre, Bristol Old Vic, Orange Tree Theatre, and Royal & Derngate.

Everything Theatre praised Miller's work, writing: "Danyah Miller is a brilliant storyteller...A great hour of story making, performance and audience interaction that will have the kids enthralled."

The Mystery of Pleasance Two is performed by Danyah Miller, directed by Dani Parr, with design by KATE BUNCE, lighting and video design by Gillian Tan, music and sound design by Arun Ghosh, writing consultation by Robin Stevens and Phil Porter, and stage management by Matt Llewellyn Smith.

Performance Information

The Mystery of Pleasance Two

Dates: August 5–16, 2026 (no performance August 12)

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Running Time: Approximately 65 minutes

Recommended Age: 7+

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