MEET MAYOR MAX to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

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Meet Mayor Max by Alex Robins, will play at Pleasance Courtyard's Cellar from August 5–31 at 12:30 p.m. (60 minutes; reviews begin August 7). The show invites audiences to meet the politician restoring faith in democracy—while wagging his tail.

Alex Robins, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Pleasance present Meet Mayor Max, the extraordinary true story of a small-town American mayor who just happens to be a golden retriever.

Part documentary theatre, part heartfelt road trip, the production follows a British playwright travelling to Idyllwild, California, determined to meet the world-famous canine leader whose unlikely rise to office transformed an entire community.

Mayor Max may not be able to pass legislation, but he has become an international symbol of kindness and unconditional love, attracting global attention and inspiring people far beyond his mountain town home. He might just change your life.

Funny, eccentric and unexpectedly moving, Meet Mayor Max explores community, healing and the desperate human search for connection in uncertain times. At its heart, this is a love letter to hope, and to one very good dog.

Writer and performer Alex Robins said: 'For the past decade, Theatre Royal Plymouth has supported me as a theatremaker; I am deeply grateful for every opportunity they've given me to train, teach and produce new work. 'Meet Mayor Max' marks both my first solo-show and first venture into documentary theatre. It's a story close to my heart which I have spent years developing with the townspeople of Idyllwild, California. I'm incredibly thankful for TRP and the Pleasance's championing of this play and hope to continue telling stories like this in the future.'

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