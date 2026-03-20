THE MEEPLES XXX Set For Edinburgh Fringe With Puppet Cabaret From The Artists’ Workshop
The late-night production will run at Greenside @ George Street during the 2026 festival.
The Artists’ Workshop will present THE MEEPLES xx at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 5–31, 2026, as part of its lineup at Greenside @ George Street.
The production is described as a puppet cabaret that follows a group of displaced television puppets who, after losing their platform, stage a chaotic live performance. The show incorporates live music, dance, puppetry, and aerial performance within a cabaret-style format.
Writer and director Jimmy Kontos said the piece is “a cabaret that feels like Team America colliding with Meet the Feebles at a rock show in hell — it's sweaty, exhilarating, and unashamedly alive!”
The Artists’ Workshop is an international arts collective focused on original, multidisciplinary performance. The company develops projects across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, combining theatre with movement, live music, and aerial work.
Ticketing Information
THE MEEPLES xx will run August 5–31, 2026 at 9:55 p.m. at Greenside @ George Street, Lime Studio (Venue 236). Tickets are available at greensidevenue.co.uk, edfringe.com, and through the venue box office.
Videos