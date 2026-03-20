BOTTOM’S DREAM Set For Edinburgh Fringe With Immersive Take On A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
The one-act musical will run at Greenside @ George Street during the 2026 festival.
The Artists’ Workshop will present BOTTOM’S DREAM, a one-act immersive musical adaptation of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 5–31, 2026.
The production reframes Shakespeare’s play through the perspective of Bottom, reimagining the story within a performance that combines live bluegrass music, choreography, and audience interaction. The adaptation incorporates aerial work, clowning, acrobatics, and dance while retaining Shakespeare’s original text.
The show places audiences within a stylized setting inspired by a fairy revel, using movement and music to reinterpret the source material through a multidisciplinary approach.
The Artists’ Workshop is an international collective focused on artist-driven work and contemporary adaptations. The company develops projects across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, often combining theatre with live music and physical performance.
Ticketing Information
BOTTOM’S DREAM will run August 5–31, 2026 at 2:55 p.m. at Greenside @ George Street, Jade Studio (Venue 236) as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Tickets are available at greensidevenue.co.uk, edfringe.com, and through the venue box office.
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