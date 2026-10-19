THE FERRY, PRIVATE LIVES and More Set for Tron Theatre Spring 2027 Season

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Tron Theatre has announced the programme of productions that will be making up the spring season 2027. There are two Tron Theatre Company productions, The Ferry by Linda McLean and directed by the Tron's Artistic Director Jemima Levick.

The Ferry is a Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and ETT co-production opening at Dundee Rep before touring to the Tron Theatre and Traverse Theatre. We also have Noël Coward's Private Lives revisited through a contemporary lens with Stewart Laing bringing his unique style as both director and designer.

Spring 2027 sees a very sought after selection of visiting company productions with the incredible Groupwork's sell-out Edinburgh International Festival smash hit When Prophecy Fails written by Finn Den Hertog and Lewis Den Hertog and co-directed by Finn Den Hertog and Vicki Manderson, In Bed With My Brother's wonderfully chaotic Philosophy of the World written and created by Nora Alexander, Dora Lynn and Kat Cory, and in our Changing House studio, Davey Anderson's Snuff directed by Fraser Scott.

Artistic Director, Jemima Levick, says of her Spring 2027 season: 'I can honestly say that we have some of the world's most exceptional artists making work for, or touring to us, in this first part of the year and I can't wait to share them with you. Groupwork's When Prophecy Fails and In Bed With My Brother's Philosophy of the World are a shot in the arm to the start of the year - both extraordinary, inventive and innovative pieces of theatre. If you missed them during festival season, you can catch them here.'

'The Ferry by Linda McLean is our first in house production, and one of the most important plays I've read in a very long time. Presented in partnership with our friends at Dundee Rep, the Traverse Theatre and ETT, I'm fascinated to see the impact of Linda's words on audiences across the country. It's a haunting play; beautiful and poetic, funny and challenging, devastating and heart breaking all in one. And, then we're welcoming Stewart Laing to design and direct Private Lives. His extraordinary imagination and world class theatricality will flip Coward's extraordinary play on the head - exactly how we love a classic to be here at the Tron.'

THURSDAY 14 – SUNDAY 31 JANUARY

CELTIC CONNECTIONS

Times Vary

Tickets: £22

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

Glasgow's annual Celtic Connection music festival returns to the Tron with performances by Seamus Egan & Maeve Gilchrist, Sárán Ó Maolagáin & Muirine Nic Róibín, Billy Kay & Robyn Stapleton, Jeffrey Foucault & Eric Koskinen and Fraser Bruce performing the songs of Matt McGinn. More artists to be announced.

THURSDAY 4 – SATURDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Groupwork presents

WHEN PROPHECY FAILS

7.30pm (matinee Sat 6 Feb, 2.30pm)

Tickets: £20/£24/£27

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

Award-winning Groupwork bring explosive physicality and striking visual storytelling to the true story of history's first UFO doomsday cult.

TUESDAY 23 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 6 MARCH

A Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and ETT co-production

THE FERRY

7.30pm (matinees Thu 25 & Sat 27 Feb, Thu 4 & Sat 6 Mar, 2.30pm)

Tickets: £20/£24/£27

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

A gripping new play about family, grief, exploitation, and the hidden county lines networks that destroy communities. Written by acclaimed Scottish playwright Linda McLean and directed by Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick, The Ferry explores what happens when opportunity comes with a price, and when the line between being looked after and being controlled becomes dangerously blurred.

FRIDAY 5 & SATURDAY 6 MARCH

Outwith It presents

SNUFF

7.45PM

Tickets: £17

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

Davey Anderson's visceral play about violence, fear and the power of the media returns to Scotland in a new production by Fraser Scott.

THURSDAY 11 - SATURDAY 13 MARCH

In Bed With My Brother presents

PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD

7.30pm

Tickets: £20/£24/£27

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

This is our Philosophy of The World – inspired by the best worst band of all time, The Shaggs. It's named after their album Philosophy of The World (1969). The best worst album of all time.

FRIDAY 9 – SATURDAY 24 APRIL

Tron Theatre Company presents

PRIVATE LIVES

7.30pm (matinees Sat 17, Thu 22 & Sat 24 Apr, 2.30pm)

Tickets: Previews - £17, Main Run - £20/£24/£27

Tron Theatre

0141 552 4267

Stewart Laing's bold contemporary take on Noël Coward's dark rom-com unravels against an electric backdrop of immature relationships and selfish indulgence. Their wit may be flippant and their sexual chemistry strong, but their all-consuming passion has never looked so brutal.

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