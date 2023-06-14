Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

String V SPITTA; a hilarious new show from Ed MacArthur (Dreamland, Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster) is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Two rival children's entertainers with extremely different styles are forced together for the collab of all collabs in this brilliant musical comedy

It's Anastasia's sixth birthday and the audience of children (suspend your disbelief, indulge in the innocence of youth and go with it...) are to be treated to a performance that is for ONE PARTY ONLY.

Two of the biggest hitters of the 'Children's Entertainment Circuit' and rivals for the coveted and highly profitable 'oligarch turf', are coming together as never before and, never will again... if they have anything to do with it.

Mr String (played by Ed MacArthur) is a charming classical musician. He's classically trained, disciplined, and top dog in the lucrative West London kids' parties market. Every kid within a 5-mile radius of the Kings Road wants Silly String and his Silly Songs.

SPITTA (played by Kiell Smith-Bynoe) is a grime bar spitting maverick from East London. He's shaken up the kids' entertainment scene and has quickly become the talk of the Kensington playgrounds. Kids (and mums) think he's cool - and he's doing it all solo.

Forced together by a spoiled six-year-old who has chosen her own entertainment from a TikTok smorgasbord, from opposite sides of the track, they must swallow their pride and combine their skills for this once in a lifetime double act to be a success. Little Anastasia's lasting memory of the day, her hench bodyguard's happiness and so much more rides on this event being heads, shoulders, knees and toes above the rest...

String V SPITTA is a musical comedy about two rival children's entertainers, but for adults. With all the enthusiasm of a children's party, complete with songs, games, call-and- response, magic tricks, and other silliness, it hopscotches through a minefield of class and race, asking questions with the innocence of a child. With flashbacks examining each of our hero's backgrounds and journeys though the cut-throat business of kids' parities, and dog-eat-dog realities of finding your feet in an everchanging world, it's a joyous and shapeshifting comedy set between inner-city estates and the gardens of the super-rich.

Playful but socio-politically engaged, earnest but with balloon animals, String V SPITTA examines a familiar world from different perspectives. With their hopes and dreams set to music, each other's style and lyrics intertwine and overlap as their sense of privilege, hard work and luck are tested and they look in the mirror and at each other for the first time.

String V SPITTA will be performed at the Pleasance Courtyard (Above) at 8pm from the 18th - 26th August.

Booking Link: Click Here