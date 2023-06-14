Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

String V SPITTA will be performed at the Pleasance Courtyard (Above) at 8pm from the 18th - 26th August

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 3 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals

Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

String V SPITTA; a hilarious new show from Ed MacArthur (Dreamland, Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster) is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Two rival children's entertainers with extremely different styles are forced together for the collab of all collabs in this brilliant musical comedy

It's Anastasia's sixth birthday and the audience of children (suspend your disbelief, indulge in the innocence of youth and go with it...) are to be treated to a performance that is for ONE PARTY ONLY.
Two of the biggest hitters of the 'Children's Entertainment Circuit' and rivals for the coveted and highly profitable 'oligarch turf', are coming together as never before and, never will again... if they have anything to do with it.

Mr String (played by Ed MacArthur) is a charming classical musician. He's classically trained, disciplined, and top dog in the lucrative West London kids' parties market. Every kid within a 5-mile radius of the Kings Road wants Silly String and his Silly Songs.

SPITTA (played by Kiell Smith-Bynoe) is a grime bar spitting maverick from East London. He's shaken up the kids' entertainment scene and has quickly become the talk of the Kensington playgrounds. Kids (and mums) think he's cool - and he's doing it all solo.

Forced together by a spoiled six-year-old who has chosen her own entertainment from a TikTok smorgasbord, from opposite sides of the track, they must swallow their pride and combine their skills for this once in a lifetime double act to be a success. Little Anastasia's lasting memory of the day, her hench bodyguard's happiness and so much more rides on this event being heads, shoulders, knees and toes above the rest...

String V SPITTA is a musical comedy about two rival children's entertainers, but for adults. With all the enthusiasm of a children's party, complete with songs, games, call-and- response, magic tricks, and other silliness, it hopscotches through a minefield of class and race, asking questions with the innocence of a child. With flashbacks examining each of our hero's backgrounds and journeys though the cut-throat business of kids' parities, and dog-eat-dog realities of finding your feet in an everchanging world, it's a joyous and shapeshifting comedy set between inner-city estates and the gardens of the super-rich.

Playful but socio-politically engaged, earnest but with balloon animals, String V SPITTA examines a familiar world from different perspectives. With their hopes and dreams set to music, each other's style and lyrics intertwine and overlap as their sense of privilege, hard work and luck are tested and they look in the mirror and at each other for the first time.

String V SPITTA will be performed at the Pleasance Courtyard (Above) at 8pm from the 18th - 26th August.

Booking Link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Otto And Astrid, Stars Of Die Roten Punkte, To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Br Photo
Otto And Astrid, Stars Of Die Roten Punkte, To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With Brand New Show

Berlin's prince and princess of art rock and Europop, Otto & Astrid (best known as Die Roten Punkte) are set to return to Edinburgh Festival together but separately. in their very first Joint Solo Project.

2
HBO And CONAN Star Moses Storm To Make UK Stand-up Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo
HBO And CONAN Star Moses Storm To Make UK Stand-up Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

American comic and star of HBO special Trash White (produced by none other than Conan O'Brien), Moses Storm will make his UK debut with 'Perfect Cult' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

3
Australian Comedy Star Michelle Brasier To Return To Edinburgh Fringe With REFORM Photo
Australian Comedy Star Michelle Brasier To Return To Edinburgh Fringe With REFORM

Have you ever been the emergency contact for a stranger who tried to scam you out of your money? No? Comedian Michelle Brasier has. And she details it all in her new Edinburgh Fringe show 'Reform'.

4
2022 Sell-Out Show THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festiv Photo
2022 Sell-Out Show THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Fresh from a phenomenal Fringe run last year, 'The Importance of Being...Earnest?' returns to the Pleasance venue at the Edinburgh Festival 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You