Scottish Society Of Playwrights Reveals The Winner Of The Third Hector MacMillan Award For Best New Scottish Play

Rona is one of Scotland's leading playwrights and has won many awards for her brilliant and incisive writing, but she is particularly pleased to receive this one. 

The Scottish Society of Playwrights has announced that the winner of the third Hector MacMillan Award for Best New Scottish Play is  JAMES IV: QUEEN OF THE FIGHT by Rona Munro.

Speaking today, Rona Munro said: 'There is no opinion that carries more weight than that of those who truly understand what it means to write and produce a play. To receive this accolade from my peers means the world to me. It's also a tribute to the work of the whole team behind ‘Queen of the Fight', creatives and producers, without whom my words would never have found such powerful voice. Receiving the Hector Macmillan award is an honour and a complete delight.'



