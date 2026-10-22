Ruaridh Mollica Named Patron of Edinburgh Theatre Charity Strange Town
The Leith-based company has commissioned over 150 new plays and will premiere five new works across Edinburgh venues.
Strange Town - the Edinburgh-based theatre company and acting agency for children and young people - have announced actor Ruaridh Mollica (Marvel's VisionQuest) as a new patron of the charity as it marks its 18th year.
Since 2008, Strange Town has been increasing access to opportunities for children and young people aged 5-25 living in Edinburgh across stage, screen and beyond. Nurturing talent through its year-round programme of activity, the Leith-based company has championed the work of new writers, emerging directors, and provided actors - including Mollica - the opportunity to take their first steps in their careers. Mollica joins Strange Town acting alumni Julia Brown, Tallulah Greive and Lewis Gribben as a patron.
Across its Youth Theatre programme, Young Company (ages 5-25), Strange Town Touring Company and its Actors' Agency, Strange Town has given countless children and young people the chance to learn about themselves, build social skills, confidence and empathy.
Championing new writing, the company has also commissioned over 150 new plays in its history. Most recently, this has included Jennifer Adams's Balisong, which toured to schools across the city as part of the Knife Angel project. Connecting with schools, further education and colleges is central to the work of the company.
Strange Town plays an important role in Scotland's cultural sector, partnering with theatre venues and companies and film, TV and radio projects and studios. It has provided many young people with their first opportunity to experience the world of work as actors, directors, writers, stage managers, designers, sound designers, video designers and voiceover artists.
Steve Small, Artistic Director and Joint Executive Director, said, 'I don't think anyone had any idea that Strange Town would still be going in 2026, and that the charity would have grown into what it is now. We are proud of what has been achieved, and grateful to our incredible team. We would also love to thank the many individuals, families, funders and supporters for sticking with us over the last 18 years. The arts are needed more than ever in these difficult times. Strange Town is Ready to Play its part.'
Looking ahead, Strange Town has 5 new plays under commission with writers including Ella Hallgren, Josh King, Kira Mason, Milly Sweeney, and Cara Watson. These plays will be performed over the next 8 months across Edinburgh at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Summerhall and the Traverse.
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