Rose Wilson Arts Presents POLLY PECULIAR

Rose Wilson Arts tells an absurdist, comedic story of Polly Tips, exploring ideas of hyper fixation, repression and taking things too far when trying to do the 'right thing'. With influences from clowning in Gecko's Time of Your Life and Caryl Churchill's fragmented writing in The Striker, Polly Peculiar bushes the boundaries of body and mental stability.

There is something peculiar about Polly Tips. She's one spoonful short of a tea party; with her staccato speaking, frantic physicality, and tiny teapot guests. Polly believes 'everything can be solved with a cup of tea', but how far does this fixation take her when she is no longer alone? Could trouble be brewing in the teapot? Can she hide away forever with her trustworthy teapots and spectacular stories?

Polly Peculiar blends physical theatre and unnerving, retold fairy tales together to create a "quirky, engaging, imaginative" show. Pour yourself into her world and learn about the teapot darkness she inhabits and indulge in her curious and intriguing nature. When it seems time has caught up with Polly Tips, how will she make sure to keep everyone happy and blooming with peculiar positivity? How long has she truly been at her tea party, and how long have the guests been sitting there?

Rose Wilson Arts is a theatre-maker currently based in the West Midlands and North- West. She is a writer, director and performer who specialises in quirky, queer, and captivating performances that explore the lives of fascinating characters.

Polly Peculiar

Sunday 7th August, 6:30pm (50m)

Wednesday 10th August, 4:10pm (50m)

Saturday 13th August, 12:40 (50m)

Venue: 209, Greenside at Nicolson Square.

Ticket prices: £7 (full price) £5 (concession).