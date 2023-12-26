Review: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital Theatres

Unicorn Christmas Party was originally produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Capital Theatres and Eden Court Inverness with support from Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Recovery Fund. This run has been produced by Capital Theatres and Raw Material.

Luna and Melody (Sarah Rose Graber and Ruxy Cantir) are so ready for Christmas. With a ridiculous amount of energy for 10.30am on a Saturday, they introduce themselves to the mini 'corns and their parents. Things take a slight turn for the worst though when they receive a letter from Santa that says he's lost his sparkle and doesn't know if there's going to be a Christmas this year. It's up to Luna and Melody and all of the audience to try and create enough sparkle to get Santa ready for Christmas!

Unicorn Christmas Party is aimed at children aged seven and under. The set-up of the studio means that its really easy for the audience to get involved as the stage is level with the audience. There are cushions at the front for the little ones to sit on and benches and seats for their guardians just behind them. The dance routines are easy to follow but also allow for a good bit of freestyling and it doesn't take long for hesitant mini 'corns to let loose and get really involved in the action.

Well-known Christmas songs provide the soundtrack to the dance routines. While initially, some of the adults were keen to sit back and let the children do all the hard work, everyone is included in the routines and by the end of the show everybody in the studio was doing their best to ensure Santa got his sparkle back! The run time is only 45 minutes but it is high-energy from start to finish.

The staging is beautiful, sparkly candy canes hang from the ceiling, Christmas trees and inflatable baubles. The baubles were bounced around the studio at the end of the show. The whole production is so much fun, so sparkly and so energetic with the little ones really being included throughout.

I can't finish this review without mentioning Kenny Miller's spectacular costumes. I was lucky enough to have the marketing team reach out and ask me if I fancied a closer look at the costumes after the show. The unicorns very kindly dressed me up and the detail in their costumes are just incredible- definitely enough sparkle there to keep Santa going!

Unicorn Christmas Party is a festive delight for all ages that is guaranteed to make everyone feel included and full of Christmas sparkle!