Review: KANPUR: 1857 at Tron Theatre, Glasgow

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After an Edinburgh Fringe sell-out, Kanpur:1857 came to the Tron in association with Glasgow Mela. Strapped to a cannon, an Indian rebel (Niall Moorjani) finds themselves answering to a British officer (Jonathan Oldfield) for the crimes of Kanpur - an Indian uprising against British colonial forces. Based on historical events, this sharp new play uses comedy to interrogate colonial violence, gender politics, and the challenges of creating art during times of crisis.

Moorjani and Oldfield are strong throughout, each delivering nuanced performances that exhibit humour amid theQuie play's dark, historical subject matter. Their dynamic shifts between confrontation, debate, and moments of comedy, ensuring the audience is never allowed to settle comfortably.

Accompanying the action, Sodhi's live tabla performance creates an atmospheric soundscape heightening the emotional stakes of the piece. Equally effective is the minimalist design, dominated by a single cannon. More than a simple prop, it serves as a constant reminder of the brutal historical practice of tying captured rebels to cannons as a warning against resisting British rule, becoming an ever-present symbol of colonial oppression.

Moorjani gives the rebel a quiet resilience - even in moments of stillness, fear simmers beneath the surface, while flashes of dry wit prevent the character from becoming purely symbolic. Oldfield, meanwhile, embodies the officer's self-assured superiority. He occasionally appears capable of compassion or reason, yet those moments are repeatedly undercut by ingrained racism and misogyny, revealing how deeply colonial ideology shapes his worldview.

The frequent breaking of the fourth wall ensures the audience are never passive observers. Instead, they are repeatedly invited to question whose version of history has been preserved, who has been allowed to tell it, and how those narratives continue to shape the present.

Thoroughly researched and intellectually engaging, Kanpur:1857 is educational and entertaining. It not only shines a light on the devastating impact of British colonialism in India, but also explores how many conservative attitudes often viewed as traditionally Indian were, in fact, imposed or reinforced through colonial rule. By connecting historical events to contemporary conversations, the production demonstrates that the legacy of empire remains far from confined to the past.

Kanpur: 1857 was at the Tron Theatre on the 27th of June.

Photo: Ella Carmen Dale

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