Review: JUST ONE MORE LAUGH, Blackfriars

Just One More Laugh runs at Blackfriars on Wednesday
Blackfriars Bar is the home of Glasgow's original comedy club and Just One More Laugh is a new night hosted by Darren Connell that features established acts alongside newer comedians. Tickets are just £4 and it runs weekly on Wednesdays.
Darren Connell is an accomplished MC and comedian and he kicks off the night with a bit of audience interaction alongside his own anecdotes. Things are a little bit chaotic, but in a good way This night has been started with the intention of being a bit of a cosy evening with headline acts able to test out some new material. Connell is also a massive champion of new comedy and asks that the audience heckle him instead of any of the other comedians who are less experienced.
First up is Jack Trainor who performs a confident set. The middle section of the night is for the new acts and we have 10-minute spots from David McIntosh and Lindsay McKenzie. The crowd are open and respectful to all of the acts. The evening wraps up with a brilliant headline set from Liam Farrelly.
Just One More Laugh is undeniably excellent value for money and it is heartening to see this much appetite for live comedy in Glasgow.
