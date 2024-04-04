Review: JUST ONE MORE LAUGH, Blackfriars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blackfriars Bar is the home of Glasgow's original comedy club and Just One More Laugh is a new night hosted by Darren Connell that features established acts alongside newer comedians. Tickets are just £4 and it runs weekly on Wednesdays.

Darren Connell is an accomplished MC and comedian and he kicks off the night with a bit of audience interaction alongside his own anecdotes. Things are a little bit chaotic, but in a good way This night has been started with the intention of being a bit of a cosy evening with headline acts able to test out some new material. Connell is also a massive champion of new comedy and asks that the audience heckle him instead of any of the other comedians who are less experienced.

First up is Jack Trainor who performs a confident set. The middle section of the night is for the new acts and we have 10-minute spots from David McIntosh and Lindsay McKenzie. The crowd are open and respectful to all of the acts. The evening wraps up with a brilliant headline set from Liam Farrelly.

Just One More Laugh is undeniably excellent value for money and it is heartening to see this much appetite for live comedy in Glasgow.