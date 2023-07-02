Review: HENRY VI, Bard in the Botanics

Henry VI runs as part of the Bard in the Botanics season

By: Jul. 02, 2023

POPULAR

National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 1 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 2 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 3 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Circus and Clowning Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Circus and Clowning

Review: HENRY VI, Bard in the Botanics

Review: HENRY VI, Bard in the Botanics While it is rarely helpful to have too much of a writer's background in a theatre review, it is relevant on this occasion that after over a decade of reviewing over 800 shows for BroadwayWorld- Henry IV is my first ever Shakespeare production. It hasn't been deliberate avoidance, I read some of his works at school but the opportunity for a live performance just never presented itself.

This performance runs as part of the Bard in the Botanics summer series. Henry IV is staged inside the glass house of Kibble Palace with the audience in traverse seating. It's a beautiful venue for it and it really adds to the experience being able to watch the other side of the audience react to the play.

Adapted by Gordon Barr, Henry IV is a history play and it states in the programme that it might not be true to history but it is to Shakespeare's story. Stephen Clyde has stepped into the role of King Henry IV last minute and is performing with the script in hand but that doesn't take anything away from his passionate performace. Johnny Panchaud, Sam Stopford and Alan Steele complete the cast with Panchaud taking on three roles. 

The language and the character changes lost me a couple of times but the overall themes and message of the play is clear. Prince Henry has a complex relationship with his father, the King and at times seeks guidance from other father figures in his life instead. Sir John Falstaff provides some light relief to a fairly heavy narrative about power and war with Steele managing to maintain some kind of charisma as this drunken oafish type. 

The staging of the play is wonderful and creates a brilliant intimate atmosphere. With excellent direction and fantastic performances, it is clear to see why the Bard in the Botanics season is held in such high regard.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A

BWW caught up with Louise Young to chat about bringing Feral to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
FUNERAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer Photo
FUNERAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Celebrating the finiteness of things in a theatrical ritual, the new show from Ontroerend Goed brings people together in a gently participatory show to ask how we mark a personal loss when religion no longer connects us.

3
WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year Photo
WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year

DANCE, PHYSICAL THEATRE AND CIRCUS (verbatim, political) LUNG & The North Wall will present the world premiere of Woodhill, written and directed by Matt Woodhead and choreographed by Alezxandra Sarmiento, at Summerhall, Main Hall, Venue 26 from 2 – 28 Aug 2023

4
Award Winning Novelist Andrew OHagan to Premiere First Play THE BALLAD OF TRUMAN CAPOTE At Photo
Award Winning Novelist Andrew O'Hagan to Premiere First Play THE BALLAD OF TRUMAN CAPOTE At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Ballad of Truman Capote, written and directed by Andrew O'Hagan, starring Patrick Moy as Truman Capote is coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023. 

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A
Review: KEEPIN' THE HEID, Oran MorReview: KEEPIN' THE HEID, Oran Mor
EDINBURGH 2023: GUNTER Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: GUNTER Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: CREEPY BOYS Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: CREEPY BOYS Q&A

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adam Flood: Remoulded (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# National Children's Chorus of the United States
Assembly Rooms, Music Hall (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You