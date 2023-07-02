Review: HENRY VI, Bard in the Botanics

While it is rarely helpful to have too much of a writer's background in a theatre review, it is relevant on this occasion that after over a decade of reviewing over 800 shows for BroadwayWorld- Henry IV is my first ever Shakespeare production. It hasn't been deliberate avoidance, I read some of his works at school but the opportunity for a live performance just never presented itself.

This performance runs as part of the Bard in the Botanics summer series. Henry IV is staged inside the glass house of Kibble Palace with the audience in traverse seating. It's a beautiful venue for it and it really adds to the experience being able to watch the other side of the audience react to the play.

Adapted by Gordon Barr, Henry IV is a history play and it states in the programme that it might not be true to history but it is to Shakespeare's story. Stephen Clyde has stepped into the role of King Henry IV last minute and is performing with the script in hand but that doesn't take anything away from his passionate performace. Johnny Panchaud, Sam Stopford and Alan Steele complete the cast with Panchaud taking on three roles.

The language and the character changes lost me a couple of times but the overall themes and message of the play is clear. Prince Henry has a complex relationship with his father, the King and at times seeks guidance from other father figures in his life instead. Sir John Falstaff provides some light relief to a fairly heavy narrative about power and war with Steele managing to maintain some kind of charisma as this drunken oafish type.

The staging of the play is wonderful and creates a brilliant intimate atmosphere. With excellent direction and fantastic performances, it is clear to see why the Bard in the Botanics season is held in such high regard.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan