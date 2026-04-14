Review: GLASGOW KISS, Pavilion Theatre

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Glasgow Kiss is a new Glaswegian jukebox musical that features music with a connection to the city. The show was written by Davie Carswell and directed by Ruairidh Forde with musical direction by Ryan Moir and choreography by Vikki Warnock.

It’s been 20 years since James (Stephen Arden) left his hometown of Glasgow for the bright lights of London but a family tragedy brings him back to visit. Everything he left behind comes flooding back to him as he bumps into his old flame Katie (Lorraine Graham) and reunites with his mum and sister.

It’s a hugely talented cast and everyone gets their chance to shine. James’ younger sister Angela (Jennifer Neil) is wrestling with disclosing something to her mum (Ellen Jackson) and the situation is well handled with classic Glaswegian humour. Neil also gets to showcase her fantastic vocals with the aptly titled “She’s A Belter” - she really is.

Featured songs also include hits by Travis, Simple Minds, Texas, Amy MacDonald and AC/DC- all tracks that link to Glasgow and this musical serves as a reminder of how rich our cultural impact is. There’s signage around the auditorium asking audiences not to sing along, but that feels like a near-impossible request- even on a Monday evening. The vibe in the venue is pure joy, as Carswell’s script is packed with wit and laughs, even in the more sombre moments.

The cast are vibrant and energetic and do a wonderful job at bringing this new musical to life. It’s pure nostalgia but with a solid backbone and story you will care about.

Glasgow Kiss is not just a love letter to the music of Glasgow but to the wealth of talent in the Scottish musical theatre scene, both onstage and off.

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