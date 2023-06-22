Pierre Novellie Returns to The Edinburgh Fringe With New Follow Up Show WHY ARE YOU LAUGHING?

Award-winning comedian and Fringe regular Pierre Novellie (World's Most Dangerous Roads, The Mash Report, The Frank Skinner Radio Show) is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He will follow up on his critically acclaimed hour from last year's festival with a brand new stand up show titled 'Why Are You Laughing?'.

Having found an answer to the title of his 2022 show, 'Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?', Pierre now turns the question to the audience and asks 'Why Are You Laughing?'. The celebrated observational comic explains UK drinking culture, why he's decided to lie to people from now on and how a dog stopped him learning the saxophone.

Pierre's unique brand of intellectual wit has earned him titles such as “a superior stand up” (Chortle) and his show has been deemed “a masterclass” (The List). His stand up special, 'Quiet Ones', has reached over 321,000 views on YouTube and his television writing and performance credits include Mock The Week (BBC2), The Mash Report (BBC2), Spitting Image (ITV/Britbox), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), as well as appearing on World's Most Dangerous Roads (Dave). Pierre is also regular co-host of The Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio and is the co-host of the BudPod podcast with fellow comedian and friend Phil Wang, where they have reached 3.5 million downloads to date. His other audio work includes co-hosting BBC Sounds' Obsessed With… SAS: Rogue Heroes where he unpacks the BBC drama series with Spencer Matthews.

Having recently sold out his 6 night run at London's Soho Theatre, he extended his run to 9 nights to meet demand and ultimately had to add a date at Leicester Square Theatre, which he sold out. His autumn tour across the UK and Ireland has already had to add several extra dates and shows. Previously, Pierre has supported Phil Wang on his most recent tour and has supported Frank Skinner on his five-week West End run and national tours. His shows are consistently critically acclaimed, and he has twice placed in the top 20 best-reviewed comedy shows across the entire Edinburgh Fringe festival. He is a past winner of the Amused Moose Laugh-Off and has previously received nominations for the Amused Moose Comedy Award and The Skinny Awards, as well as receiving three Chortle Award nominations.

Pierre Novellie Why Are You Laughing?

Venue: Monkey Barrel, Three

Date & Time: 2nd – 27th August

Duration: 60 mins

Web: Click Here