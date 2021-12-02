Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL From Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep is back to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season with a thrilling reimagining of A Christmas Carol, directed by the Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton.

Following on from the successes of Oor Wullie and The Snow Queen, Dundee Rep has once again teamed up with celebrated musical theatre writers Noisemaker to bring an exhilarating, festive musical production to the people of Dundee.

Featuring everyone's favourite characters - from Tiny Tim and Jacob Marley to the Ghost of Christmas Past, this wonderfully witty re-telling of Dickens' tale of redemption is filled with ghostly thrills and gets the audience involved to help tell the story. It truly is the perfect way to celebrate this winter!

Tickets from £10 available here