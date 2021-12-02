Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL From Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep is back to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season with a thrilling reimagining of A Christmas Carol, directed by the Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Panton.

Dec. 2, 2021  

Following on from the successes of Oor Wullie and The Snow Queen, Dundee Rep has once again teamed up with celebrated musical theatre writers Noisemaker to bring an exhilarating, festive musical production to the people of Dundee.

Featuring everyone's favourite characters - from Tiny Tim and Jacob Marley to the Ghost of Christmas Past, this wonderfully witty re-telling of Dickens' tale of redemption is filled with ghostly thrills and gets the audience involved to help tell the story. It truly is the perfect way to celebrate this winter!

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Caitlin Forbes, Benjamin Osugo, Emily Winter, Stephanie Cremona, Irene Macdougall, Mark Scott, Charlie West, Ann Louise Ross, Ewan Donald

Ewan Donald, Emily Winter, Ann Louise Ross, Benjamin Osugo, Charlie West, Mark Scott

Irene Macdougall, Benjamin Osugo, Ewan Donald, Ann Louise Ross, Charlotte Grayson, Mark Scott, Caitlin Forbes

Isaac Savage, Caitlin Forbes, Mark Scott

Benjamin Osugo, Irene Macdougall, Stephanie Cremona, Ewan Donald, Charlotte Grayson, Ann Louise Ross, Charlie West, Mark Scott

Charlie West, Stephanie Cremona, Ann Louise Ross, Ewan Donald, Irene Macdougall, Caitlin Forbes, Emily Winter, Isaac Savage, Benjamin Osugo, Mark Scott

Isaac Savage, Stephanie Cremona, Ann Louise Ross, Ewan Donald, Mark Scott, Irene Macdougall, Caitlin Forbes, Benjamin Osugo, Charlie West, Emily Winter, Charlotte Grayson

Ewan Donald


