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Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Performances will run in the Willow Studio at  Greenside @ Riddles Court from Friday 7 - Saturday 29 August 2026.

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Following sell-out seasons in Philadelphia and Off-Broadway, Cecilia Corrigan’s The Gay Divorce will transfer to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival playing in the Willow Studio at  Greenside @ Riddles Court from Friday 7 - Saturday 29 August 2026. Check out photos below!

In a Fringe debut, this hilarious one-woman “nightmare romcom” is created and performed by Cecilia Corrigan. The Gay Divorce follows the demise of a gay marriage through a myriad of weird, wonderful and chaotic characters including an immortal witch, a codependent Jesus, a postapocalyptic Real Housewife and even a very grouchy worm! As the prospect of a brokenhearted trophy wife’s dream gay wedding falls apart, she does, too.

Cecilia Corrigan said: “I am ecstatic and excited to be heading to my very first Edinburgh Fringe with a show that has made such a great splash here on the other side of the pond. I can’t wait to share this kooky, chaotic and super fun night with audiences this August.”

This queer comedy examines what it means to be embarrassing and cringe today–to want things or to hope for things a little too earnestly in a world that’s actively, cynically resistant to recognizing that earnestness. Whilst undeniably a fabulous night out, The Gay Divorce sets out to unpack the patriarchal structures that haunt gay, queer and lesbian relationships.

The Gay Divorce is for anyone who’s ever had a bad ex, used a credit card, who’s ever seen a convertible and thought: nice, or googled: “am I gay?”.

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

Photos: Cecilia Corrigan in THE GAY DIVORCEE at Edinburgh Fringe Festival Image


Cecilia Corrigan

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