News: Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra Offering Two Children The Chance To Learn Viola For Free

Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is on a mission to break the stigma of being a viola player by giving two young musicians the chance to learn for free for a year.

Keen to swell this vital but often overlooked section in the orchestra, Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra has purchased two violas which they will loan for free for one year with a view inviting both players to join the orchestra as viola players. In addition to loaning the violas, the orchestra is offering six individual lessons with viola teacher, Jennifer MacCallum, to help the players get started on their new instruments.

Jennifer is passionate about the viola and studied under Simon Rowland-Jones at Royal College of Music in London. Committed to promoting music to children, Jennifer has enjoyed working with Live Music Now and Southbank Sinfonia in concerts and workshops for schools. She has performed with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and London Concert Orchestra, as well as live broadcasts and recordings for TV and film soundtracks and Phantom of the Opera and Amadeus at The National Theatre.

Keen to bring the viola back into the spotlight - Beethoven, Bach and Paganini all played viola as did many famous violinists including Menuhin, Schuppanzigh and Oistrakh - Jennifer said: "The viola is such a fantastic instrument; with its rich, mellow sound it can really bring an amazing warmth to music. Whether it's playing as part of an orchestra, chamber group or a solo, it's got loads of character and I'm so excited Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra has created this wonderful opportunity!"

And if you are still not convinced, Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra player Maddie, 13 from Surrey, added: "I have been playing the violin for nine years since the age of four. Two years ago, I was given the opportunity to try out the viola with six free trial lessons under my school's uncommon instruments scheme. I leapt at the chance. Playing the viola strengthens your technique on violin, as well as opening up many more opportunities. I have been fortunate enough to be on the front desk of both SYO and one of the National Youth String Orchestra's Intermediate orchestras, two opportunities I would never have dreamed of if I had just stuck to violin."

Both violas come with bow, case and shoulder rest and are two different sizes to suit a range of players. Interested players must be grade 3 and above on violin and able to rehearse with Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra in Wimbledon on Sunday afternoons and attend lessons in South West London. To apply contact Julian Hardwick, Vice-Chairman vicechairman@stoneleighyouthorchestra.org.uk. If the scheme proves successful, the orchestra is hoping to extend it to additional players.

Founded in 1944, Stoneleigh Youth Orchestra is one of the oldest youth orchestras in the UK. Based in Wimbledon, London, they have over 160 players aged from 8 to 18, drawn from around 80 different schools across Surrey, south and west London. Directed and conducted by Robert Hodge, and Assistant Conductor and professional viola player Dan Shilladay, the orchestra welcomes young musicians from all backgrounds to develop their skills and nurture a lifelong love of music. This year the orchestra celebrate its 75th anniversary with two special concerts in London. On 22 March the orchestra is joined by alumna Susan Gritton at Cadogan Hall and on 28 June, soloist Joo Yeon Sir performs at Queen Elizabeth Hall.





