Monkey Barrel Comedy to Kick Off Holiday Season With Works by Freya Parker, Hannah Platt & More

Monkey Barrel Comedy is kicking off the festive season with Xmas & NY Big Show Specials and a brand spanking new work-in-progress show from stand-up and sketch comedian Micky Overman on 17th December!



January features fresh works in progress from Freya Parker (Lazy Susan) and Hannah Platt (BBC New Comedy Award Finalist), plus a tour preview from internationally-renowned Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy. They'll be hosting tour shows - namely Alison Spittle's highly-acclaimed 'WET' and Robin Morgan's 'Snip Snip, Bitch'; and Robin Grainger will be back with his viral hit Fringe show.



Across the next few months, Monkey Barrel Comedy is also launching a series of Sunday Matinee Fringe Show Recordings, starting with shows from Sam Lake (New Comedian of the Year Winner) on the 15th January and Amy Matthews (Best Newcomer - Scottish Comedy Awards 2019) on the 5th February.





------ All this is on top of their 10+ regular weekly shows, bringing some of the very best local acts to Edinburgh all year round.------



Full dates: