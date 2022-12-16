Monkey Barrel Comedy to Kick Off Holiday Season With Works by Freya Parker, Hannah Platt & More
Across the next few months, Monkey Barrel Comedy is also launching a series of Sunday Matinee Fringe Show Recordings, starting with shows from Sam Lake and more.
Monkey Barrel Comedy is kicking off the festive season with Xmas & NY Big Show Specials and a brand spanking new work-in-progress show from stand-up and sketch comedian Micky Overman on 17th December!
January features fresh works in progress from Freya Parker (Lazy Susan) and Hannah Platt (BBC New Comedy Award Finalist), plus a tour preview from internationally-renowned Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy. They'll be hosting tour shows - namely Alison Spittle's highly-acclaimed 'WET' and Robin Morgan's 'Snip Snip, Bitch'; and Robin Grainger will be back with his viral hit Fringe show.
Across the next few months, Monkey Barrel Comedy is also launching a series of Sunday Matinee Fringe Show Recordings, starting with shows from Sam Lake (New Comedian of the Year Winner) on the 15th January and Amy Matthews (Best Newcomer - Scottish Comedy Awards 2019) on the 5th February.
All this is on top of their 10+ regular weekly shows, bringing some of the very best local acts to Edinburgh all year round.
Full dates:
2022-12-17 Micky Overman: The Stuff (WIP)
2022-12-18 to 2022-12-31 (dates/times vary) The Big Show: Xmas & NY Specials!
2023-01-07 Freya Parker: It Ain't Easy Being Cheeky (WIP)
2023-01-14 Hannah Platt: Work In Progress
2023-01-14 Robin Grainger: Robin Time
2023-01-15 Sam Lake: Cake (Live Recording)
2023-01-21 Alison Spittle: WET
2023-01-24 Danny Bhoy: Tour Preview
2023-01-28 Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
