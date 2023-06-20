MYSTERY HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run August 2nd– 28th.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

In 1884, following the death of her husband and child, Sarah Winchester purchased an unfinished farmhouse in Northern California. And then she started building: 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 38 years. The resulting mansion is known as the Winchester Mystery House -- one of the most haunted houses in America and one of the state's most popular tourist attractions.

This is a play about that house – An enigmatic yet lighthearted tale of spirits, grief and obsession

Wendy Weiner is a US writer. She has written TV movies for ABC Family and Disney; sold an original pilot to ABC Family; had her work optioned by AwesomenessTV; and written two webseries produced by Alloy Entertainment. Her play Hillary: A Greek Tragedy With a (Somewhat) Happy Ending – a i fantasy about a young Hillary Clinton inspired by the Greek myths, received its premiere in New York before playing to great acclaim across the US. Other works for the stage include Perpetual Girl, Major Label and four solo plays, which Wendy performed in multiple venues in New York and San Francisco.  Wendy has been an artist-in-residence at the Djerassi Resident Artists Program and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Her writing has been published in The Hollywood Reporter, Bitch: A Feminist Response to Pop Culture, American Theatre magazine, and Theater Bay Area.

Wendy workshopped Mystery House, directed by Ryan Amador, in Los Angeles in the summer of 2022.

 




